Oracle Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for 17th Time

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader for the 17th time in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems. Oracle was positioned highest for its Ability to Execute. A copy of the report is available here.

Logistics challenges are becoming increasingly rampant in today's market. From increased transportation costs and disrupted shipping routes to ever-changing global trade agreements and volatile customer demand, organizations need to frequently and quickly adapt their supply chain strategies to operate efficiently. To successfully navigate these challenges while meeting customer demand, controlling costs, and navigating regulatory compliance, supply chain leaders need smart and agile logistics processes.

"The ongoing route disruptions and complex global trade challenges are making it difficult to keep up with consumer demand and putting a significant strain on manufacturers, shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Transportation Management provides a robust, feature-rich solution that enables organizations to streamline shipping processes and optimize transportation operations to mitigate the impact of disruptions. We believe our positioning as a Leader in this report for the 17th time is a testament to our long-standing commitment to help our customers drive more efficient logistics operations."

Oracle Transportation Management, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), provides a single platform for companies to manage all transportation activity throughout their supply chains. By combining ease of use with industry-leading capabilities, Oracle Transportation Management enables organizations to run logistics operations more efficiently, reduce freight costs, and optimize service levels. With Oracle Transportation Management, organizations can:

Optimize logistics network: AI and machine learning-enabled planning capabilities help organizations determine the best way to fulfill transportation requirements ranging from simple point-to-point to complex multimodal, multileg, and cross-dock operations. In addition, operational planning capabilities help organizations streamline bids and orders and build effective shipping plans.

AI and machine learning-enabled planning capabilities help organizations determine the best way to fulfill transportation requirements ranging from simple point-to-point to complex multimodal, multileg, and cross-dock operations. In addition, operational planning capabilities help organizations streamline bids and orders and build effective shipping plans. Determine impact of change and disruption: Logistics network modeling capabilities help organizations to stay ahead of changes by performing detailed, what-if scenario modeling based on operational details and analyzing dashboards and operations metrics.

Logistics network modeling capabilities help organizations to stay ahead of changes by performing detailed, what-if scenario modeling based on operational details and analyzing dashboards and operations metrics. Maximize productivity through automated processes: Transportation management capabilities help organizations to proactively manage the lifecycle of orders and shipments through automated milestone monitoring, automated freight billing and payments, and effectively measure performance and monitor trends.

Transportation management capabilities help organizations to proactively manage the lifecycle of orders and shipments through automated milestone monitoring, automated freight billing and payments, and effectively measure performance and monitor trends. Implement fleet-specific planning and optimization: Fleet management capabilities help organizations leverage an integrated fleet environment, including both contract and private transportation, to monitor financial performance of logistics operations.

Fleet management capabilities help organizations leverage an integrated fleet environment, including both contract and private transportation, to monitor financial performance of logistics operations. Enhance visibility of logistics operations: Digital assistant capabilities help organizations receive, respond, and resolve customer service issues faster. Additionally, machine learning capabilities allow organizations to accurately predict transit times, eliminate excess inventory, and efficiently allocate resources.

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers outpace change with a resilient supply network.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

