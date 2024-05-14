Oracle Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Oracle recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the ninth consecutive year. Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A copy of the report is available here.

"Fast-changing market conditions and increasing customer demand puts added pressure on organizations' warehouse, inventory, and fulfillment processes," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Warehouse Management enables organizations to transform complex warehouse operations to meet the challenges of today's demand-driven economy and gain total inventory visibility—from the distribution center to the store shelf. We believe our position as a Leader in this report is an acknowledgement of our robust product capabilities, investment in innovation, and most importantly the success of our customers."

Oracle Warehouse Management, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), provides a single platform for organizations to manage all warehouse management and fulfillment in the cloud. By combining the speed and savings of the cloud with the latest AI innovations and other industry-leading capabilities, Oracle Warehouse Management enables organizations to maximize order fulfillment, reduce costs, and adapt to change. With Oracle Warehouse Management, organizations can:

Support omnichannel fulfillment: With omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, organizations can reduce stockouts and improve customer satisfaction by fulfilling orders quickly and accurately.

With omnichannel fulfillment capabilities, organizations can reduce stockouts and improve customer satisfaction by fulfilling orders quickly and accurately. Integrate warehouse automation: With integration to materials handling equipment or robotics, organizations can increase on-site delivery during peak seasons by automating the movement of inventory into, within, and out of warehouses.

With integration to materials handling equipment or robotics, organizations can increase on-site delivery during peak seasons by automating the movement of inventory into, within, and out of warehouses. Gain real-time visibility: With real-time warehouse execution capabilities, organizations can increase inventory accuracy and operations visibility by improving coordination across the yard and warehouse.

With real-time warehouse execution capabilities, organizations can increase inventory accuracy and operations visibility by improving coordination across the yard and warehouse. Improve workforce productivity: With tools to set warehouse workforce goals, organizations can enhance overall performance by identifying labor inefficiencies and improving productivity.

Oracle has been recognized by Gartner in other Magic Quadrant reports, including being named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions and the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems.

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers outpace change with a resilient supply network.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit oracle.com/scm.

