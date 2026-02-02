Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites

Embedded AI, analytics, and automation help Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement set the pace for modern source-to-pay execution

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Source-to-Pay Suites for Oracle Fusion Cloud Procurement. Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A copy of the report is available here.

"Procurement leaders are under increasing pressure to move faster, operate more efficiently, and make smarter decisions in an environment defined by volatility and complexity," said Tom Anthony, vice president, procurement product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Procurement helps organizations turn data into action with embedded AI and analytics that streamline source-to-pay processes, increase spend visibility, and enhance supplier collaboration. We believe being named a Leader in this report reflects our continued focus on innovation, execution, and helping customers drive measurable business outcomes."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Procurement helps organizations reduce risk, optimize savings, and improve profitability. With integrated source-to-settle capabilities and embedded AI, it enables organizations to automate finance and supply chain processes, conduct smarter sourcing, strengthen supplier relationships, and simplify buying. With Oracle Procurement, organizations can:

Accelerate procurement execution with AI agents: Embedded AI agents drive faster decision-making, reduce manual effort, and support consistent execution across procurement workflows by automating core source-to-pay tasks, including product and supplier recommendations, requisition creation, approvals, and exception handling.

Embedded AI agents drive faster decision-making, reduce manual effort, and support consistent execution across procurement workflows by automating core source-to-pay tasks, including product and supplier recommendations, requisition creation, approvals, and exception handling. Improve agility with AI-driven supplier management: Dynamic supplier management tools provide real-time visibility into supplier health and performance and anticipate risk by supporting onboarding, qualification, and monitoring through self-service collaboration tools.

Dynamic supplier management tools provide real-time visibility into supplier health and performance and anticipate risk by supporting onboarding, qualification, and monitoring through self-service collaboration tools. Drive greater value with AI-augmented strategic sourcing: Advanced analytics identify cost reduction opportunities, accelerate deal cycles, and enable more effective negotiations by recommending sourcing strategies, selecting suppliers, and summarizing key insights.

Advanced analytics identify cost reduction opportunities, accelerate deal cycles, and enable more effective negotiations by recommending sourcing strategies, selecting suppliers, and summarizing key insights. Simplify complex requisitions and ordering with AI: Requisition and purchase order capabilities accelerate procurement processing and improve fulfillment accuracy by streamlining complex buying across multiple suppliers and locations, while creating tighter integration with item and supplier data.

Requisition and purchase order capabilities accelerate procurement processing and improve fulfillment accuracy by streamlining complex buying across multiple suppliers and locations, while creating tighter integration with item and supplier data. Streamline contract lifecycle management with generative AI: Contract authoring tools accelerate contract creation and help reduce legal overhead with AI-powered policy insights that support negotiations, amendments, and lifecycle management.

Contract authoring tools accelerate contract creation and help reduce legal overhead with AI-powered policy insights that support negotiations, amendments, and lifecycle management. Enhance purchasing efficiency with intelligent search: Self-service capabilities streamline the buying experience and increase spend control with AI-powered search and automated purchase order creation and invoice processing.

Oracle Fusion Applications enables organizations to take advantage of the cloud and the latest advancements in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to break down organizational silos, standardize processes, and manage finance, HR, supply chain, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform. To learn more about Oracle Fusion Applications, visit www.oracle.com/applications.

