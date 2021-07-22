Oracle Named a Leader In Analyst Report for Digital Experience Platforms Q3 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2021.

This report evaluated the 13 most significant digital experience platform providers based on 26 criteria. Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) was one of only four leaders and received the highest possible score in 19 of the 26 criteria including: vision, market approach, and partner ecosystem, as well as campaign management, digital commerce, customer analytics, and customer journey management.

According to the report, "Compared with other vendors we evaluated, Oracle shows strength in omnichannel experience management, automation and AI, and developer tools and support. It also has strength in search, content creation, and content hub." The report also notes, "Oracle is a good fit for companies that are looking for a suite of experience capabilities that are pre-integrated into the business objects managed by their Oracle enterprise applications."

"As a customer-success focused organization, we are committed to helping businesses solve a common challenge, which is the need to unify content and data from across business functions to address rapidly changing customer expectations," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Advertising and CX. "We are incredibly proud that we have been named a Leader in this report and we believe this placement validates our vision for Advertising and CX to make every customer interaction matter."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Advertising and CX connects data across advertising, marketing, sales and service to make every customer interaction matter. Going beyond traditional CRM, Oracle Advertising and CX helps business leaders create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships. See how brands such as Mazda, Thermo Fisher and Zebra Technologies have been able to improve customer experience and build brand loyalty here.

To learn more about Oracle Advertising and CX's innovative products and our vision for the future of CX, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/cx/. Download The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2021 here.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

