Oracle Named a Leader in Digital Commerce for Ten Consecutive Evaluations

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce for the 10th consecutive time.* The report focuses on transformational technologies and approaches in the digital commerce market that are delivering on the future needs of sellers and their customers. The report evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"Our number one priority is to create agility for customers as the time to implement, adjust and innovate is paramount. That is why we designed Oracle CX Commerce to be highly customizable using cloud-based extensibility approaches and technologies," said Ian Davis, vice president of product management, Oracle CX Commerce. "Our customers have complete flexibility whether they want a highly-curated Site Design or are looking to implement a Headless application based on our API-first solution. We do all of this in a backward-compatible way that allows Oracle to deliver more features consistently so customers can easily adopt without adding risk."

Oracle CX Commerce (or Commerce Cloud as noted in the report) helps online businesses lower their total cost of ownership (TCO) with out-of-the-box essentials and intuitive business tools that support B2C and B2B multisite management, localization, price and promotions, merchandising, search, personalization, and rich asset management. With an API-first modern architecture, businesses can extend captivating buying experiences across any digital display – from mobile and web to voice, AR/VR, and IoT – to increase customer satisfaction with a library of predefined omnichannel journeys, including marketing, sales, returns, service and preorder.

"We consistently see our customers gaining positive momentum, and we attribute this progress to a concerted effort to minimize silos and put the customer at the center of their retail operations," said Jeff Warren, vice president of strategy and solution management for Oracle Retail. "With commerce being the first touchpoint in most omnichannel journeys, it's critical to help ensure the data associated with commerce interactions is seamlessly and effortlessly integrated into all aspects of the retail enterprise – from merchandise plan to stores, and supply chain fulfillment. We believe Oracle's continued placement as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant is a testament to the value we are delivering to our customers on this front."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, Penny Gillespie , Christina Klock , Mike Lowndes , Sandy Shen , Jason Daigler , Yanna Dharmasthira, August 22, 2019 . *Oracle was previously listed as ATG because Oracle announced its acquisition of the company in November 2010 .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Oracle CX Commerce is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX), which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives. By providing a trusted business platform that connects data, experiences, and outcomes, Oracle CX Suite helps customers reduce IT complexity, deliver innovative customer experiences and achieve predictable and tangible business results.

Oracle is the modern platform for retail. Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated platform for best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to accelerate from best practice to next practice, drive operational agility, and refine the customer experience.

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain, and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database.

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

