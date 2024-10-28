Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Ninth Consecutive Year

Oracle has been positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for seventh consecutive year

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle has been named a Leader for the ninth consecutive year and has placed furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision for the seventh consecutive year in the overall report. A copy of this year's report is available here.

"The work landscape is changing rapidly, pushing many organizations to rethink the way they manage their people. To optimize workforce performance and drive meaningful business value, organizations need a technology partner they can rely on," said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle. "Oracle Cloud HCM leverages the latest AI advancements, including embedded AI agents, to help customers drive productivity, engagement, and a more profitable business. We believe that being named a Leader for the ninth year in a row highlights our ability to deliver the breadth of innovation our customers need, and most importantly, our commitment to their success."

Powered by AI and natively built on Oracle's next-generation secure cloud infrastructure, Oracle Cloud HCM is used by organizations from all industries across the globe to streamline HR processes, unify workforce data, and enhance the employee experience. With Oracle Cloud HCM, organizations can:

Reimagine how work is done: Oracle is leading the industry by rapidly embedding role-based AI agents that can deliver data-driven suggestions, provide personalized recommendations, and automate appropriate tasks to help organizations achieve new levels of productivity and business growth.

Build a skills-based talent strategy: Oracle recently introduced an extensible open skills infrastructure that empowers organizations to expand workforce insights, build a talent pipeline, and enhance human decision-making.

Achieve new levels of productivity: Oracle recently introduced role-based Activity Centers that provide a centralized action-focused hub to help employees, managers, recruiters, and specialists increase job effectiveness and focus on the activities and actions that matter most.

Streamline recruiting efforts: Oracle recently added 'Direct Apply' functionality and partnerships with leading talent marketplaces, including LinkedIn, Indeed, Vivian, and Bayt, to help organizations grow talent pools and enhance the candidate experience.

Drive employee and business growth: Oracle recently introduced an AI-powered upskilling solution for business leaders that supports employee development around strategic roles and strengthens organizational agility by helping business leaders empower teams to achieve better business outcomes.

Oracle recently introduced an AI-powered upskilling solution for business leaders that supports employee development around strategic roles and strengthens organizational agility by helping business leaders empower teams to achieve better business outcomes. Join thousands of happy customers : Gartner® Peer Insights™ provides verified customer ratings and peer reviews. As of October 28, 2024 , Oracle Cloud HCM customer reviews include: "Oracle [Cloud] HCM is constantly innovating and leading the way. They provide quarterly updates that enhance the overall functionality of the tool and its capabilities. They are always on top of trends and figuring out ways to adapt them to their application." – Senior Director, HR Technology, Travel and Hospitality industry (Read Full Review) "[Oracle Cloud HCM] is fully capable of supporting our organization's complex HR and payroll requirements. The application provides a great user experience for our managers and employees. Oracle frequently engages with us and with other customers to understand our challenges and opportunities and the feedback goes directly into the routine (quarterly) updates in the product." – Senior Director, HRIS, Healthcare and Biotech industry (Read Full Review) "[Oracle Cloud HCM] has provided strong flexibility in configuration allowing us to manage our workforce efficiently." – Director, HR Technology, Energy and Utilities industry (Read Full Review)

: Gartner® Peer Insights™ provides verified customer ratings and peer reviews. As of , Oracle Cloud HCM customer reviews include:

Built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire across an organization with a native employee experience platform and embedded AI capabilities. By connecting all people, work, and skills data on a single platform, HR teams have access to a single source of truth to help inform their people strategy. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor to help analyze workforce data, generate content, and augment or automate processes to help improve business operations.

To learn more about Oracle Cloud HCM, please visit: oracle.com/human-capital-management.

