Oracle Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for the 19th Time

Embedded AI and advanced analytics help customers drive end-to-end logistics efficiency with Oracle

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management. This is the 19th time Oracle has been named a Leader in this report. In this year's edition, Oracle was once again positioned highest for its Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. A copy of the report is available here.

"Logistics teams are facing growing pressure amid volatile demand, constrained capacity, and rising transportation costs," said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Transportation Management helps customers successfully navigate this complexity with advanced AI capabilities that improve efficiency, control freight costs, and strengthen service performance. We believe our position as a Leader in this report underscores our continued investment in AI innovation and the work we are doing to help customers build more resilient end-to-end logistics operations."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Transportation Management helps organizations improve logistics efficiency, reduce freight costs, mitigate disruptions, and optimize service levels. With Oracle Transportation Management organizations can:

Automate shipment lifecycle management and increase productivity: Embedded intelligence helps transportation teams measure performance and proactively manage orders and shipments through automated milestone monitoring, freight billing, and payment processes.

Embedded intelligence helps transportation teams measure performance and proactively manage orders and shipments through automated milestone monitoring, freight billing, and payment processes. Reduce emissions while maintaining service levels: AI-powered sustainability capabilities help transportation teams identify more energy-efficient routes that minimize emissions during transit.

AI-powered sustainability capabilities help transportation teams identify more energy-efficient routes that minimize emissions during transit. Anticipate disruptions and adapt transportation plans: AI-powered logistics network modeling and detailed what-if scenario modeling help transportation teams assess the impact of disruptions, evaluate alternatives routes, and reroute shipments or switch carriers.

AI-powered logistics network modeling and detailed what-if scenario modeling help transportation teams assess the impact of disruptions, evaluate alternatives routes, and reroute shipments or switch carriers. Optimize execution to improve on-time performance: AI-powered planning helps transportation teams streamline bids and orders, build effective shipping plans, and fulfill requirements, including orchestrating complex multimodal, multileg, and cross-dock operations.

AI-powered planning helps transportation teams streamline bids and orders, build effective shipping plans, and fulfill requirements, including orchestrating complex multimodal, multileg, and cross-dock operations. Improve customer service with predictive insights and AI assistants: AI-powered order routing and transit-time prediction help transportation teams improve planning and avoid congestion and delays. In addition, AI assistants help customer service teams receive, respond to, and resolve issues faster.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes to help organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. To learn more about Oracle Cloud SCM, visit oracle.com/scm.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Manav Jain, 30 March 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle