Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hotel Point-of-Sale Software 2024 Vendor Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hotel Point-of-Sale Software 2024 Vendor Assessment¹. The report noted, "Simphony Cloud POS is evolving with trends to meet the demands of hotel operators to amplify food and beverage as a revenue stream with seamless cross-channel capabilities and integration with OPERA Cloud. Oracle Payment Cloud Service — which initially started in Oracle Food and Beverage — has now expanded to hospitality for both the Simphony Cloud and OPERA Cloud."

The IDC MarketScape evaluated the capabilities of different point-of-sale software vendors, how they are addressing their hotel and restaurant clients' omnichannel sales needs, and their strategies and commitment to resolving those demands over the next three to five years.

"We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report, not only validates the value of the Simphony platform, but also the unique advantage Oracle provides hoteliers with the ability to integrate their POS and property management system data together on a common, secure cloud infrastructure," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. "This helps hoteliers reduce complexity in their IT stack, drive better engagement and up-sell opportunities with a holistic view of each customer, and provides insights into how, when, and where dining is driving revenue for their business for better planning."

The report noted, "A particular strength of Oracle is its rapid deployment for customers and easy controls. A focus for Simphony's UI is that it is user-friendly and ensures order accuracy. Enabling front desk staff and servers to interact with guests through conversational ordering, Simphony makes it possible for staff to fluidly go in and out of orders while maintaining eye contact with guests."

Simphony and OPERA Cloud serve as the foundation for operational excellence, integrating essential elements of hotel operations in a cohesive manner. When point-of-sale and property management systems exchange crucial information, staff are empowered with the necessary technology and data to deliver an exceptional guest experience. The Oracle Hospitality solutions allow team members in the hotel's food and beverage areas to promptly access meal entitlements, loyalty information, preferences, and allergies, while front desk personnel can review restaurant check details and allowances, facilitating a quick check-out process.

"Simphony bridges the needs of hotel POS by being able to support F&B options from table service models to grab-and-go self-service environments as well as options like room service or sun bed, poolside ordering," said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst for IDC. "These capabilities enable hotels to easily fulfill guest requests while expanding opportunities to increase profits by extending service hours and improve the bottom line."

Download an excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape report for more information. Learn how Oracle customers such as ONYX Hospitality Group, VAI Resort, and Kerzner International Limited are redefining the hospitality experience by using Simphony together with OPERA Cloud to improve customer satisfaction.

1. IDC, WW Hotel Point-of-Sale Software 2024 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US52048024, December 2024

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market.

The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle