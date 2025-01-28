Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software for Quick Service/Fast-Casual and Full-Service Restaurants 2024 Vendor Assessments

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide 2024 Vendor Assessment for both Point-of-Sale Quick Service/Fast-Casual1 and Full-Service Restaurant2 sectors. The IDC MarketScape for POS in Quick Service/Fast-Casual noted, "Oracle is uniquely positioned to offer an enterprise, global perspective and telemetry across hardware and software to understand how the POS product works on the ground."

The IDC MarketScape for POS in the Full-Service Restaurant highlighted that, "Oracle has an unrivaled security posture. With the heft of the broader Oracle ecosystem, Simphony benefits from the same robust security protocols and rigorous testing, offering great value and comfort to restaurant operators."

The IDC MarketScapes evaluated the capabilities of different point-of-sale software vendors, how they are addressing their restaurant clients' omnichannel sales needs, and their strategies and commitment to resolving those requirements over the next three to five years.

"We believe being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reports for both quick-service/fast casual and full-service restaurants highlights our focus on offering highly configurable point-of-service options that empower enterprise brands to grow at scale and drive revenue," said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. "We are focused on ensuring our clients have both the technology strategy and tools needed to optimize daily operations and continuously innovate."

IDC MarketScape for POS in Quick Service/Fast-Casual added that, "In addition to its robust features and offerings for the QSR space as a restaurant ecosystem, Oracle's super-power may be credited to its continued focus on integrations to allow a composable architecture for brands."

The IDC MarketScape for POS in the Full-Service Restaurant also added the strength that "As full-service restaurants continue to mature as digital businesses, Oracle Simphony's MACH architecture is well-positioned to bridge the gap between full-service online and physical personas to help drive revenue and efficient workflows."

Oracle Restaurant benefits from the broader organizations extensive technology and architecture expertise and innovations. This includes significant R&D investments, offerings and services, as well as security.

"Oracle continues to adapt Simphony to address the pressing issues full-service restaurants face to drive business and efficiencies," said Dorothy Creamer, senior research analyst for IDC. "The Simphony POS product's key elements include enhancing loyalty member acquisition at the point of service (e.g., tableside) to drive customer lifetime value and increase repeat visits and enabling industry-specific back-office tooling from Oracle for inventory and workforce management. Simphony can also simplify payment processing and data visibility across systems. Oracle's hardware and mobile form factor solutions address full-service restaurants' need for consumer-grade mobility products to enhance guest and staff experiences."

Download an excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape Point-of-Sale Quick Service/Fast-Casual and Full-Service Restaurant reports for more information. Learn how Oracle Restaurants customers such as Torchy's Tacos, Nordic Service Partners, Oak View Group, and Waffle House, are redefining the dining experience by using Simphony to improve customer satisfaction and safety.

1. IDC, WW Point-of-Sale Software in the Quick Service/Fast-Casual Restaurant Sector 2024 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US49096423, December 2024 2. IDC, WW Point-Of-Sale Software in the Full-Service Restaurant Sector 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US50608323, December 2024

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market.

The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors

About Oracle Restaurants

Oracle helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their guests at the center of every business decision and deliver great guest experiences. With Oracle Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, thousands of operators around the world inform and automate their operations and deliver personalized staff and guest experiences. Learn more at Oracle Restaurants.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

