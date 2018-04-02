Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

"Security and Identity has quickly become one of the most critical areas businesses must address in order to be successful and maintain regular operations, and identity governance is a critical foundational step any enterprise should take to strengthen its security posture," said Eric Olden, senior vice president and general manager, security and identity, Oracle. "Over the last year, Oracle has significantly enhanced its solutions' capabilities to help enterprises manage, analyze and remediate security incidents with Oracle's autonomous security capabilities. We are continuing our commitment to offering a trusted identity fabric and portfolio to help enterprises secure their businesses."

According to Gartner, "IGA Leaders deliver a comprehensive toolset for governance and administration of identity and access. These vendors have successfully built a significant installed customer base and revenue stream, and have high viability ratings and robust revenue growth. Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements related to technology, methodology or means of delivery. Leaders typically demonstrate customer satisfaction with IGA capabilities and/or related service and support."

In December, Oracle announced the first cloud-native identity governance service for hybrid cloud environments, which will be fully integrated and native to Oracle's SaaS applications, Oracle Identity Security Operations Center (Identity SOC) portfolio (including Oracle Identity Cloud Service and Oracle CASB Cloud Service), as well as Oracle Management Cloud. In addition, Oracle expanded its consumer identity management capabilities in Oracle Identity Cloud Service through integrations with Oracle Marketing Cloud and Oracle Data Cloud.

Oracle's integrated security suite of the Oracle Identity SOC portfolio and Oracle Management Cloud are designed to help enterprises forecast, reduce, detect, and resolve security threats and assist in efforts to remediate application and infrastructure performance issues. Leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze a unified data set consisting of the full breadth of security and operational telemetry, as well as provide automated remediation, Oracle's integrated suite is designed to enable customers to quickly adapt their security and operational posture as their risk landscape changes. This application of machine learning can potentially help thwart attacks, reduce the detection window from months to minutes, and more quickly address security breaches and performance outages.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration," Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, Brian Iverson, 21 February 2018.

