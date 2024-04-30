CPS Energy to Power its Operations with Oracle Cloud

Nation's largest community-owned provider of electric and natural gas services standardizes on Oracle's AI-supported technology to improve efficiency and customer service

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that CPS Energy plans to standardize its mission critical technologies on a single, modern Oracle cloud platform. By integrating data and processes across the utility, CPS Energy can optimize its operations and enhance service for its 1.3M customers. This collaboration supports the utility's Vision 2027 strategic plan designed to provide rapid transformational change to the City of San Antonio while delivering on its commitment to be a trusted and reliable community partner.

With this collaboration, Oracle's mission critical utility applications now serve six of the ten largest municipal utilities in the US.

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest community-owned provider of electric and natural gas services. It provides services to 930,114 electric and 381,379 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. The utility reports that its customer bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities.

"Leveraging Oracle's technology marks the beginning of a revolution in our internal operations and most importantly, our commitment to provide our valued customers with more options for how they use our services and engage with us," said Evan O'Mahoney Chief Information Officer of CPS Energy.

With Oracle's utility-proven portfolio of cloud applications for finance, operations, HR, customer service, and capital projects, CPS Energy can better serve its customers while increasing efficiency and innovation.

Oracle's AI-backed customer platform, including automated utility billing and customer service, is designed to provide service agents a complete view of each residential and commercial customer, along with contextual suggestions, to enable them to enhance the value of every interaction. In tandem, modern field service management tools can help auto schedule and route workers in the field to support on-time arrivals and faster issue resolutions. Oracle's work and asset management and construction technologies also can enable the utility to better track, visualize, and analyze the performance of its assets to help save money and optimize the return on investment of capital projects.

This new customer-centric platform is designed to serve as the foundation for CPS Energy to continually evolve the services it brings to customers, such as offering new rate options or providing more affordability outreach so that everyone continues to receive reliable, competitively priced, sustainable, and equitable energy services.

With AI-embedded throughout the Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Suite, CPS Energy can also connect finance, human resources, supply chain, and customer experience processes to help improve insights and enhance the employee and customer experience.

"To solve for today's complex energy market challenges, CPS Energy needed modern, smart, and agile technology that can move with the changing dynamics of its customers, business, and communities," said Creighton Oyler, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Energy and Water. "We are proud to be able to collaborate with CPS Energy on its transformation journey and 2027 Vision. With our complete cloud platform for utilities, CPS Energy can benefit from connected data and tools to help improve how they do business and serve customers for years to come."

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively priced service to more than 930,114 electric and 381,379 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $9 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for 80 years. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

