Oracle Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"Data growth continues unabated, and with it, the demand for data and AI-enabled decision making. The AI-powered Oracle Analytics Cloud is helping customers move from simply analyzing data to making decisions more effectively and taking actions more efficiently," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "We believe our position as a Leader is an important recognition and confirms Oracle's ability to deliver best-in-class analytics that customers need for intuitive decision-making."

The future of analytics includes AI-infused solutions, increased automation, and greater emphasis on delivering contextual insights. Oracle continues to innovate with new solutions such as Fusion Data Intelligence and updates to Oracle Analytics Cloud that support data exploration, dashboarding, and storytelling.

Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence is a next-generation data, analytics, and AI solution that leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services including Oracle Autonomous Database, OCI Generative AI, and Oracle Analytics Cloud. AI and machine learning capabilities in Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence provide analytics that go beyond day-to-day transactional reporting to deliver insights and help predict outcomes on specific questions for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer service teams.

Oracle continues to enhance its Analytics Cloud by integrating OCI AI Services, such as OCI Vision for face detection in images and OCI Document Understanding to extract information from documents. In addition, the Analytics Assistant revolutionizes data storytelling, enabling users across skill levels to construct and modify insights-driven narratives. Oracle Analytics Cloud enables a range of AI outputs to be generated using third-party cloud services, such as an AI avatar capability which can then present data stories in an engaging, newscast-style format, to further foster natural information consumption.

