Oracle Named a Leader in the 2025-2026 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52980825, December 2025). According to the report, businesses should "Consider Oracle when your organization requires a robust, scalable solution to digitize, unify, and automate trade finance operations powered by AI across geographies and complex product types."

Oracle's Trade Finance suite is trusted by more than 200 banks in over 40 countries to operate faster, connect safely across ecosystems, and benefit from more interoperable trade finance.

The report, assessed 14 trade finance solutions, evaluating each solution on criteria including scalability, compliance, and customization. To learn more, see an excerpt of the report here.

"Oracle's Trade Finance solution suite is adept at automating and unifying trade finance solutions across multiple geographies, currencies, and entities," said Jordan Steele, research manager, IDC. "Amid mounting complexities in the global economic environment and the accelerated pace of digital transformation, Oracle emerges as a capable partner for financial institutions seeking sustainable and resilient AI-infused trade practices."

The Oracle Banking Trade Finance suite recently earned the SWIFT Compatible Application Label for Trade Finance 2025, providing banks with the interoperability, standardization, and digital acceleration needed to drive efficiency, resilience, and growth in fragmented trade ecosystems.

"We believe Oracle's recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report, combined with the SWIFT Compatible Application Label for Trade Finance 2025, underscores our commitment to delivering sector leading, AI-infused trade finance capabilities for banks and their corporate clients," said Sovan Shatpathy, senior vice president, product management and development, Oracle Financial Services.

Our complete trade finance platform built on a highly adaptable architecture with proven SWIFT connectivity enables customers to accelerate cash conversion cycles, seamlessly connect with counterparties, and drive highly automated operations, transforming trade finance into a true competitive advantage."

Oracle's AI-enabled, API-first Banking Trade Finance suite is an end-to-end, SWIFT-certified, cloud platform helps streamline digital self-service and optimizes process management and back-office operations for all major trade instruments and supply chain finance. Built on the performance, security, and scalability of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the suite powers Straight-Through Processing workflows with compliance to standards like the global Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits 600 and provides a 360-degree view of transactions. The suite also digitizes 110+ manual processes and offers 75+ corporate self-service capabilities to boost productivity, speed time to market, and strengthen risk and compliance.

For more information view the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt here: AI‑Enabled Embedded Trade Financing Applications Vendor Assessment (2025–2026).

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Oracle Financial Services

Oracle Financial Services provides solutions for retail banking, corporate banking, payments, asset management, life insurance, annuities, and healthcare payers. With our comprehensive set of integrated digital and data platforms, banks and insurers are empowered to deliver next-generation financial services. We enable customer-centric transformation, support collaborative innovation, and drive efficiency. Our data and analytical platforms help financial institutions drive customer insight, integrate risk and finance, fight financial crime, and comply with regulations. To learn more, visit our website at https://www.oracle.com/financial-services.

