Oracle Named a Leader in Translytical Data Platforms by Major Research Firm

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forrester Research named Oracle a leader in translytical data platforms, a database category which can handle a wide range of transactional and analytic workloads. "The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019" report1 cites that, "unlike other vendors, Oracle uses a dual-format database (row and columns for the same table) to deliver optimal translytical performance," and that "customers like Oracle's capability to support many workloads including OLTP, IoT, microservices, multimodel, data science, AI/ML, spatial, graph, and analytics."

"Oracle is pleased to be acknowledged as a leader by Forrester for its translytical database capabilities," said Juan Loaiza, Executive Vice President, Mission-Critical Database Technology, Oracle. "Oracle is setting the bar for the industry by offering a single converged database that brings together both transaction processing and analytic capabilities to provide our customers a mission-critical translytical data platform. Our converged database also provides built-in machine learning, spatial, graph, and JSON capabilities enabling our customers to easily run many kinds of workloads against the same data."

The report states that Translytical is a hot, emerging market that delivers a unified data platform to support all kinds of workloads. The sweet spot is the ability to perform all of these workloads within a single database, leveraging innovation in in-memory, multimodel, distributed, and cloud architectures. Translytical databases can support various use cases including real-time insights, machine learning, streaming analytics, extreme transactional processing, and operational reporting.

Forrester reports on Oracle's Translytical platform for Oracle environments. The report cites Oracle Database in-memory, an option that extends Oracle Database to support analytics in the same database as the one running transactions. Existing Oracle applications do not require any changes to the application in order to leverage Oracle Database in-memory. Unlike other vendors, Oracle uses a dual-format database (row and columnar representations for the same table) to deliver optimal translytical performance. In addition, Oracle leverages the Oracle Exadata appliance that supports a large-scale flash cache to perform fast in-memory and in-flash columnar operations. Customers like Oracle's capability to support many workloads including OLTP, IoT, microservices, multimodel, data science, AI/ML, spatial, graph, and analytics.

According to the report, customers like the platform's ease of use, ease of expanding existing Oracle applications to take advantage of translytics, general data security capabilities, and technical support, as well as the Cloud at Customer offering.

Additional Resources

Download a complimentary copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019."

[1] Source: "The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms Q4 2019," 23 October 2019.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

