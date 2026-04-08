Oracle Named a Leader in Two 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ Reports for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete and Process Industries

Built-in AI and advanced analytics position Oracle at the forefront of modern, intelligent supply chain planning

AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries and the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries for Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain Planning. Oracle was recognized based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in both reports.

"Manufacturers across discrete and process industries are navigating unprecedented volatility – from shifting demand signals to ongoing supply disruptions," said Vikash Goyal, vice president, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Product Strategy, Oracle. "With Oracle Supply Chain Planning, we are helping organizations turn that complexity into a competitive advantage. Our embedded AI and advanced analytics enable customers to improve forecast accuracy, optimize supply and production decisions, and respond to change in real-time. We believe our recognition as a Leader in this report reflects our continued innovation in AI-driven planning and our commitment to helping customers build more adaptive, resilient, and intelligent supply chains."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Supply Chain Planning includes built-in AI and advanced analytics to help organizations predict demand, manage supply, and automate decision-making. With Oracle Supply Chain Planning organizations can:

Sense, predict, and shape demand: Embedded AI helps organizations improve forecast accuracy by combining enterprise demand signals with external data such as weather, economic, and social factors. Planners can leverage these insights to segment their supply chain, implement demand-driven inventory and fulfillment policies, and automate replenishment decisions.

Embedded AI helps organizations improve forecast accuracy by combining enterprise demand signals with external data such as weather, economic, and social factors. Planners can leverage these insights to segment their supply chain, implement demand-driven inventory and fulfillment policies, and automate replenishment decisions. Detect disruptions and drive intelligent decisions: Embedded AI agents like the Planning Advisor help organizations proactively identify disruptions, such as lead time deviations, forecast errors, or configuration issues, and deliver prescriptive recommendations. This helps planners take faster, more informed action.

Embedded AI agents like the Planning Advisor help organizations proactively identify disruptions, such as lead time deviations, forecast errors, or configuration issues, and deliver prescriptive recommendations. This helps planners take faster, more informed action. Optimize supply to maximize service levels and minimize risk: Real-time analysis and AI-driven automation help organizations optimize the deployment of inventory, capacity, and materials. For example, planners can dynamically reprioritize supply and reschedule order backlogs to improve service levels and minimize disruption.

Real-time analysis and AI-driven automation help organizations optimize the deployment of inventory, capacity, and materials. For example, planners can dynamically reprioritize supply and reschedule order backlogs to improve service levels and minimize disruption. Enhance manufacturing planning and execution: Comprehensive planning capabilities help organizations manage the unique requirements of both discrete and process manufacturing, including configure-to-order, engineer-to-order, and project-driven production, as well as recipes, batch processing, and co- and by-products. Planners can leverage these capabilities to optimize production schedules, better align supply with demand, and improve material utilization while maintaining quality and compliance.

Comprehensive planning capabilities help organizations manage the unique requirements of both discrete and process manufacturing, including configure-to-order, engineer-to-order, and project-driven production, as well as recipes, batch processing, and co- and by-products. Planners can leverage these capabilities to optimize production schedules, better align supply with demand, and improve material utilization while maintaining quality and compliance. Collaborate across the supply chain network: A unified platform helps increase visibility across customers, locations, manufacturers, and suppliers while improving coordination across the network. This enables planners to orchestrate supply and demand while streamlining collaboration using AI-enabled workflows.

A unified platform helps increase visibility across customers, locations, manufacturers, and suppliers while improving coordination across the network. This enables planners to orchestrate supply and demand while streamlining collaboration using AI-enabled workflows. Align strategic, financial, and operational plans: Integrated business planning and scenario modeling help organizations align revenue, margin, and cost objectives with execution. As a result, planners can evaluate trade-offs, run simulations, and leverage AI agents to identify strategies that optimize outcomes across a range of scenarios.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud SCM provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes to help organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. To learn more about Oracle Supply Chain Planning, visit oracle.com/scm/supply-chain-planning.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Discrete Industries, Joe Graham, Pia Orup Lund, Buse Aras, Julia von Massow, Eva Dawkins, Jan Snoeckx, 18 March 2026.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions: Process Industries, Joe Graham, Pia Orup Lund, Buse Aras, Julia von Massow, Eva Dawkins, Jan Snoeckx, 18 March 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle