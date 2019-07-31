Oracle Named a Leader in Vendor-Managed Enterprise Business Intelligence by Independent Research Firm

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise [Business Intelligence] Platforms (Vendor-Managed), Q3 2019 report, encouraging businesses to "trust [Oracle Analytics Cloud] like you've been trusting Oracle's database and applications for decades." Oracle believes that this report validates its strategy to deliver a world-class enterprise analytics portfolio.

In this evaluation, Oracle received the highest possible score in the app building/customization criterion. Oracle's reference customers "ranked the overall product as 'exceeds expectations' across most capabilities." The report also noted that "some references praised Oracle Analytics Cloud's data prep functionality."

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader in Forrester's prestigious Wave, which we view as strong validation of Oracle Analytics' strategy and innovation," said T. K. Anand, senior vice president of AI, Data Analytics and Cloud, Oracle. "We believe this report is further evidence of Oracle's ability to deliver modern analytics for enterprises today and provide leadership as the market continues to evolve."

The Wave notes that "augmented BI and extensibility are key differentiators for all enterprise BI platforms" and that "vendors that can provide these features position themselves to successfully deliver BI as a key systems of insight (SOI) capability to their customers." The report also stated that "accessing data stored on-premises, cloud security, and industry regulation compliance are key differentiators for vendor-managed enterprise BI platforms."

The report gives Oracle the highest possible score in the GUI criteria and notes that "[Oracle] even supports conversational GUI pervasively in the platform, in Oracle Day by Day (Oracle's mobile solution) and via integration with Oracle Digital Assistant and Slack." Among the highlights from the report, Forrester points out that "while [Oracle Analytics Cloud] is a top choice for any enterprise BI environment, as a bonus for Oracle SaaS customers, [Oracle Analytics Cloud] comes with prebuilt content and connectors to [Oracle Cloud Applications for customer experience (CX), enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise performance management (EPM), supply chain management (SCM) and human capital management (HCM)]."

On the heels of the recent Oracle Analytics Summit, where a new simplified product offering and vision were unveiled, Oracle received among the highest scores in the strategy category. These include commercial model, delivery model, execution roadmap, product vision and supporting products and services.

Oracle's analytic capabilities are available in the cloud via Oracle Analytics Cloud, on premises via Oracle Analytics Server, and within applications via Oracle Analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications. These solutions leverage Oracle's existing analytics capabilities and add new features, including augmented analytics and NLP, which are embedded throughout the platform. In addition, Oracle Analytics offers an integrated user experience across self-service data discovery and reporting and dashboards, delivering effortless access to insights that can be consumed in the cloud, on the desktop, and mobile.

Forrester evaluated the 14 most significant vendor-managed enterprise BI platform vendors across 19 criterion, which were grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

In this research, Forrester evaluated only the differentiated features of enterprise BI platforms: augmented BI, which includes machine learning and conversational UIs, such as natural language query (NLQ) and natural language generation (NLG); platform extensibility and customization capabilities; overall technical architecture; features necessary to work with big data; built-in data preparation; deployment options, including cloud, on-premises, and mobile; and multiple other features.

