Oracle OpenWorld 2019, Breakthrough Starts Here

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld -- Oracle welcomes our customers and partners to Oracle OpenWorld 2019 in San Francisco, the world's largest and most prominent business and technology conference.

The annual event takes place September 16-19 at The Moscone Center and throughout the South of Market district. Oracle's unique partnerships with the City of San Francisco, the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors allow it to offer this year's attendees unique events with exclusive access to Oracle Park and the new, state-of-the-art Chase Center.

Over the course of the week, Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison will talk about how the industry's first self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database, continues to revolutionize data management. He'll also describe advancements in Oracle Cloud applications, the only cloud applications built on machine learning.

Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz hosts Oracle's leading product creators to discuss how we enable customers to reduce cost and mitigate risk while embracing innovation. They'll outline the unique capabilities of Oracle Cloud- integrated layers spanning Intelligent Applications, Autonomous Database, and Gen 2 Cloud Infrastructure.

An inspiring group of prestigious leaders and futurists – spanning business, technology, science, sports and media – share their breakthrough moments at Oracle OpenWorld 2019. Featured speakers include Dr. Kate Darling, an expert in robot ethics at MIT; Mick Ebeling, founder of Not Impossible Labs and one of the World's Greatest Leaders as deemed by Fortune Magazine; Dr. Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai Systems and renowned for his ability to apply software to address some of our biggest global issues; Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl Champion, Jerry Rice; Member of the British Empire, groundbreaker and former Yachtsman of the Year, Tracy Edwards and others.

"Oracle OpenWorld 2019 brings a new energy to our customers' conference experience. The opportunities for attendees to learn about and test-drive pioneering technologies at the annual San Francisco conference are a result of their feedback from the Oracle OpenWorld series held in Sao Paulo, London, Dubai and Singapore within the last year," said Judy Sim, Chief of Staff to the Office of CEO and Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications. "Combined with Oracle's access to San Francisco's best entertainment venues, Oracle Park and Chase Center, to host FitFest.19, Movie Night and the John Mayer concert, Oracle OpenWorld 2019 is a complete celebration of our customers and partners from around the globe."

For a second straight year, Oracle Code One will take place alongside Oracle OpenWorld. The premiere event for developers addresses where Java, along with emerging technologies, continues to advance the application world around us. Hear from Georges Saab (Vice President, Java Platform Group and OpenJDK chairperson) and Brian Goetz (Java language architect) and other Java luminaries to learn about technology enhancements. Greg Pavlik (Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Oracle's cloud platform) and Maria Colgan (Master Product Manager) talk about building intelligent, cloud native applications.

Oracle OpenWorld 2019 is the place where experts, enthusiasts, business leaders, and visionaries across every industry from around the world network, learn and incorporate the technologies that make their ventures thrive.

Learn, Connect and Play

Keynotes:

Monday, 3:45 – 5:30 p.m.

Larry Ellison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, Oracle

, Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, Oracle

Tuesday, 9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Safra Catz , CEO, Oracle with special guests

Annette Rippert, Sr. Managing Director, Accenture Technology

, CEO, Oracle with special guests Managing Director, Accenture Technology

Wednesday, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Larry Ellison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, Oracle

, Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer, Oracle Sessions: Oracle OpenWorld 2019 offers 2,200+ sessions, 219 Oracle demonstrations and 196 partner and customer exhibits all showcasing Oracle technologies and solutions.

Oracle Leaders Circle: Hosted by Safra Catz, this invite-only executive event addresses the topics affecting today's business leaders as they look to transform their companies with the best that cloud technology has to offer. Featured speakers include Dawn Hudson, former CMO of the NFL and former President and CEO of Pepsi Cola North America; Bernard Marr, Author; Rita Sallam, VP Data Analytics Research, Gartner; DJ Patil, Former CTO, Obama Administration; Duncan Wardle, Founder of iD8 & innov8 and Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney Resorts and Polly LaBarre, Author.

, this invite-only executive event addresses the topics affecting today's business leaders as they look to transform their companies with the best that cloud technology has to offer. Featured speakers include , former CMO of the NFL and former President and CEO of Pepsi Cola North America; , Author; , VP Data Analytics Research, Gartner; DJ Patil, Former CTO, Obama Administration; , Founder of iD8 & innov8 and Former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney Resorts and , Author. Inclusive Leadership: Explore a variety of inclusion topics. From a panel discussion on the challenges women face as founders to a discussion on micro-inequities—this learning stream has something for everyone. We explore the barriers to incorporate inclusive behaviors in the workplace. Learn what you can do to drive leadership diversity.

Oracle Guided Learning: Accelerate your organization's cloud adoption with Oracle Guided Learning. Visit Oracle University in the Applications Showcase to see how learning in the flow of work improves user productivity from day one.

Oracle NetSuite SuiteConnect19: Network with more than 900 business leaders about the latest trends and technologies, shifting consumer behaviors and the challenges affecting businesses today. Learn how NetSuite is helping its customers unlock their growth potential with new innovations and industry cloud solutions.

Oracle@Oracle: The sessions at the Oracle@Oracle Experience highlight how Oracle moved its front- and back-office applications to the cloud, modernized operations and changed its business model to one that is service oriented. The informal, hands-on atmosphere allows attendees to learn from the Oracle senior executives and IT employees who drive Oracle's internal upgrades.

Oracle for Startups: Oracle for Startups fosters mutually beneficial business-building partnerships between startups, Oracle and its customers. Meet members of this unique acceleration program and learn about the innovative products that resulted when they combined their ingenuity with Oracle technologies and expertise.

Oracle CloudFest.19: Celebrate a week of imagination and innovation with the inspiration of John Mayer. The Grammy Award winning musician headlines Oracle's customer appreciation concert at the Chase Center. Special guest Flo Rida ensures the energy reaches peak levels.

To Support the Community

Oracle Code 4 Kids: Designed to inspire the next generation of developers, Oracle Code 4 Kids, sponsored by Oracle Academy, offers children ages 10 to 16 a day of technological fun. Kids can animate with Alice, learn the language of Python, create Minecraft mods with Forge, build and program an mBot with Scratch and more. Kids will also hear from Eric Brown, Executive Director of the Alice Project at Carnegie Mellon University.

, Executive Director of the Alice Project at . Design Tech High School (d.tech) Showcase: Oracle Education Foundation presents the freshest tech ideas from the next generation of inventors. From a computer game that helps young cancer patients understand what's happening inside their bodies to a chatbot that teaches travelers about the wonders of California's endangered redwoods, d.tech students present to the public the innovative prototypes they designed and built in Oracle Education Foundation classes.

