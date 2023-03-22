Oracle Partners with Kasm Technologies to offer Workspaces for Oracle

MCLEAN, Va., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, an industry leader in streaming cloud workloads to the web browser, today announced a partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to offer Workspaces for Oracle, a new Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) and Containerized Application Streaming (CAS) solution. This innovative solution combines the benefits of the public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure, allowing enterprises to create cloud-based remote work solutions on-demand and at a global scale.

"Oracle Workspaces is a next-generation workplace solution for businesses that want to transform their operations using web-native and devops-enabled technologies." said Jaymes Davis, Kasm Technologies CPO, "The Kasm partnership with Oracle brings industry-leading workload orchestration and browser-based delivery capabilities to the OCI portfolio."

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing market dynamics, DaaS is becoming one of the fastest-growing markets globally. Workspaces for Oracle offers a global and customized DaaS solution that's secure, sustainable, and scalable. The solution leverages OCI's dedicated encrypted network channels, storage, and end-user compute infrastructure. Users can access applications without the complexity of integrating and managing legacy virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), DaaS, or standalone access/security management tools. Kasm Workspaces supports Workspace creation, session handling and rendering for servers over the KasmVNC, SSH, or RDP protocols, including support for Microsoft Windows.

Workspaces for Oracle provides industry-leading security capabilities for a Zero-Trust environment, based on DLP technology, advanced graphics rendering, network isolation, and least privileged containers (LPC). Kasm provides an extensive library of open-source workspace images for delivering remote work services. These features and images enable users to connect remote workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems without risking data exfiltration or malware infiltration. Specific use-cases include:

For early access and to learn more about the benefits of the new partnership please visit:

https://kasmweb.com/workspaces-for-oracle

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES

Kasm Technologies offers a container streaming platform, Kasm Workspaces, that enables the delivery of browser, desktop, and application workloads securely to the web browser. With its web-native container streaming technology, Kasm Workspaces establishes a modern devops delivery of DaaS, application streaming, and browser isolation. Kasm Workspaces can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid configuration, making it highly configurable and customizable for any use case at any scale.

SOURCE Kasm Technologies