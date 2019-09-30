Oracle Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized, for the fourth consecutive year, as a Leader in Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises by Gartner. The 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. Compared to the previous year, Oracle maintained its position as the vendor placed furthest for completeness of vision for Cloud HCM Suites within this category. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

"Once again, we believe Gartner's recognition validates Oracle's leadership and our innovation in the HCM marketplace. In our view, this is a tribute to our outstanding customers who partner with us and challenge us every day to find new ways to deliver technology solutions to help them be more agile, and deliver on an outstanding employee experience. I'm proud to share this recognition with all of our HCM Cloud customers," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle HCM Cloud.

According to the report, "Gartner assesses the Completeness of Vision of cloud HCM suite vendors by evaluating their ability to successfully articulate their perspectives on current and future market directions, anticipate customer needs and meet competitive forces. [Gartner] judge[s] a vendor's Completeness of Vision on its understanding and articulation of how market forces can be exploited to create new opportunities for itself and its clients."

"Using Oracle HCM Cloud has given our business the flexibility, efficiency and tools needed to deliver a personalized and seamless experience for our employees," said Lisa Harris, Vice President, Payment Services & Financial Systems at TrueBlue, Inc. "With evolving employee expectations and constantly changing business needs, it can be challenging to keep pace in such a competitive talent market, but with Oracle, we are equipped and ready to succeed."

Part of Oracle Cloud Applications, Oracle HCM Cloud enables HR professionals to make work more human by improving the entire workplace experience for employees, candidates and HR professionals. Oracle provides organizations a complete HCM cloud solution that drives digital transformation and improves business agility while meeting both current and future business requirements.

For additional information on Oracle HCM Cloud visit: https://www.oracle.com/applications/human-capital-management/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, Melanie Lougee, Ranadip Chandra, et al., 23 September 2019. This report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for Midmarket and Large Enterprises.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

