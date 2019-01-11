Oracle Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape on Point-of-Sale Software for Quick-Service Restaurants

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software in Quick-Service Restaurants 2018 Vendor Assessment (doc #US42408917, December 2018). The IDC MarketScape evaluated POS software vendors with a specific focus on their commitment to delivering advanced and omni-channel POS services and capabilities. In addition to being named a leader, Oracle's deep well of domain knowledge, technology and architecture expertise, investments in R&D and the fresh energy from the newly created Oracle Food and Beverage global business unit were recognized in the report.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, "The Food and Beverage Global Business Unit's strategy is twofold: to evolve the MICROS Simphony solution from a POS to a transaction platform – an ecosystem that can deliver greater value through the partners and network that the POS is integrated to and to focus the platform and ecosystem on three areas: 'Make money,' 'Save money' and 'Save time.' While the evolution to the platform is ongoing, Oracle continues to innovate in areas including applying data science to menu recommendations and optimized forecasting, providing better visibility to operational metrics, accelerating the payment process, and developing better APIs that drive more value from the partner network, analytics and visualization."

"The IDC MarketScape's recognition of the Simphony platform underscores our recent investments in bringing new features and technology to market and our continued commitment to the food and beverage industry," said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. "Delivering omnichannel capability while maintaining IT simplicity for restaurant operators both large and small is core to what Oracle Food and Beverage is doing and we continue to invest and expand our platform to support our customers."

Download a copy of the report here. Recent Oracle Food and Beverage customers that have implemented Simphony include MASH and Foodation.

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Oracle Food and Beverage, formerly MICROS, brings 40 years of experience in providing software and hardware solutions to restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, coffee shops, cafes, stadiums, and theme parks. Thousands of operators, both large and small, around the world are using Oracle technology to deliver exceptional guest experiences, maximize sales, and reduce running costs.

