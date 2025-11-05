Oracle Recognized as a Leader in Two Gartner® Magic Quadrant Reports Assessing Agentic Finance and AI Capabilities

Oracle leads the future of AI-driven finance by empowering agentic operations, predictive insights, and smarter decision-making

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has once again been named a Leader in both the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises and the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises – positions it has held since the inception of each report. In each report, Oracle is recognized as a Leader for its "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

"Finance is entering a new era, one powered by intelligent agents that don't just automate processes, but elevate performance," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, we're pioneering the future of agentic finance. Our platform brings together the breadth of Oracle's unified suite of applications with the intelligence of agentic AI to help organizations move faster, make smarter decisions, and operate with greater precision. We believe that continued Gartner recognition reinforces our relentless commitment to innovation and reaffirms that agentic finance starts with Oracle."

With native AI agents available directly within Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle is helping finance teams become a more strategic driver of business value. In this new age of AI-driven finance, embedded intelligence powers touchless operations, real-time predictive insights, and connected actions, enabling organizations to adapt faster, operate smarter, and deliver measurable business impact.

With Oracle Cloud ERP, organizations have access to:

The only unified enterprise platform for agentic operations : Built natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Cloud ERP — part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications — unifies finance, HR, supply chain, and analytics processes in a single intelligent platform. The unified data model eliminates silos, streamlines workflows, and ensures one source of truth across every process from transactions to decisions.

: Built natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Cloud ERP — part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications — unifies finance, HR, supply chain, and analytics processes in a single intelligent platform. The unified data model eliminates silos, streamlines workflows, and ensures one source of truth across every process from transactions to decisions. Agentic finance in action: Agentic experiences turn insight into action and empower finance teams to work smarter, not harder. Intelligent autonomous agents transform finance processes from oversight to foresight and work continuously to detect, decide, and act, creating a new standard for agility, accuracy, and control.

Agentic experiences turn insight into action and empower finance teams to work smarter, not harder. Intelligent autonomous agents transform finance processes from oversight to foresight and work continuously to detect, decide, and act, creating a new standard for agility, accuracy, and control. The world's most intelligent cloud infrastructure: Oracle's engineered stack, from applications to infrastructure, powers autonomous performance, security, and scalability. Importantly, embedded AI agents and an integrated infrastructure help ensure native enterprise security with AI. With Oracle Autonomous AI Database, Oracle Analytics Cloud, and Integration Cloud, Oracle delivers an intelligent, composable foundation for continuous innovation.

With decades of ERP leadership, global scale, and measurable results, Oracle is the standard for finance transformation in the age of AI. From global enterprises to fast-scaling innovators, the world's leaders run smarter with Oracle Cloud ERP. Examples include Hearst, the iconic media and information services company; Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting, and construction company; and PwC, one of the world's leading multinational professional service networks.

"As our operations expanded, we needed to streamline our finance processes and accelerate decision-making. With Oracle Cloud ERP, we've consolidated 15 different charts of accounts into one and tapped into Oracle's cloud capabilities to drive savings and efficiency—delivering greater value to our businesses," said David Hovstadius, senior vice president, finance operations, Hearst.

"Our on-premises systems limited visibility into critical data and prevented us from quickly adapting to changes in our business. With Oracle Fusion Applications, we've been able to improve efficiency, expand insights, and better address client needs by standardizing business operations on a single platform with new embedded AI capabilities," said Michael Williams, chief financial officer, Black & Veatch.

"By standardizing our finance operations on Oracle Cloud ERP and deploying new embedded generative and agentic AI capabilities, we're able to simplify reporting, strengthen financial controls, and gain faster insights across our network. Delivering our own transformation also adds to the experience that we can bring to clients who are looking to modernize their finance functions," said Neil Wilson, PwC Partner jointly leading ERP internal deployments

Over 11,000 organizations spanning nearly every industry and geography turn to Oracle Cloud ERP applications to run their businesses. As more organizations join Oracle's community of innovators, they will benefit from a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including dedicated AI agents, powerful AI and generative AI capabilities, financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, supply chain management & manufacturing, and Oracle B2B, which help revolutionize the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle