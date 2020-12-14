Oracle Recognized in Recently Released Gartner Reports

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Oracle announced that its Autonomous Database, released just two years ago, was recognized by Gartner in its recently published cloud database market reports. Oracle Autonomous Database scored highest in all four Use Cases in the 2020 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases" report. Additionally, Oracle is a Leader in the 2020 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems."

Gartner defines Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) as a fully provider-managed public or private cloud software system that manages data in cloud storage. These database cloud management systems include specific optimization strategies designed for supporting traditional transactions and/or analytical processing covering specific use cases. Gartner also includes Oracle's unique Autonomous Database [email protected] offering in this Cloud DBMS research.

Oracle Autonomous Transaction Processing (ATP) ranked highest in the 2020 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases" report in the following four Use Cases 1) traditional transactions, 2) augmented transaction processing, 3) operational intelligence, and 4) stream/event processing. Additionally, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse (ADW) ranked first in Operational Intelligence and second in the three other use cases in the 2020 Gartner "Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases" report.

"To us, this recognition from Gartner further validates the business and technology breakthroughs of Oracle Autonomous Database," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "With the enterprise-class, self-driving capabilities, and pay-per-use model of Autonomous Database, our customers are realizing data-driven business transformation and modernization while cutting costs to succeed during these challenging times."

Global organizations such as JASCI Software, MESTEC, OUTFRONT Media, Siemens Mobility, Sky Brasil, and TaylorMade Golf Co. are using Oracle Autonomous Database to transform their business.

As the industry's first and only self-driving database, Oracle Autonomous Database is optimized for transaction processing, data warehousing, and JSON document processing, runs natively on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and automatically provisions highly available databases, configures and tunes for specific workloads, and scales compute resources when needed. Oracle's unique converged database enables organizations to use one database versus many specialized databases for all of their workloads, decreasing complexity, cost and risk for customers. In addition to OCI, Oracle Autonomous Database is available in customers' data centers through Oracle Exadata [email protected] and Oracle Dedicated Region [email protected].

Download the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Analytical Use Cases and the Critical Capabilities for Cloud Database Management Systems for Operational Use Cases reports here.

