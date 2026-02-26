Oracle Red Bull Racing Extends Title Partnership with Oracle in Multi-Year Deal to Power a New Era of Data-Driven Performance

The most integrated F1 team technology partnership accelerates innovation, with Red Bull Ford Powertrains' power unit developed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and a ground-breaking AI-powered strategy agent launching trackside this season

AUSTIN, Texas and MILTON KEYNES, England, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Oracle Red Bull Racing today announced a multi-year extension and expansion of their title partnership as the Team prepares for the most significant regulation shift in modern F1 history. This renewal builds on the most integrated team technology partnership in F1, with Oracle technology powering the Team's success and helping deliver a competitive advantage under pressure.

The extended partnership builds on the Team's legacy, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle AI underpinning the 2026 debut of Red Bull Ford Powertrains' next-generation hybrid power unit, advanced race-strategy simulations, and a pioneering AI-powered strategy agent. Oracle Red Bull Racing will also use Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance, HR, and marketing to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the employee and fan experience.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal, said: "Since Oracle became the Team's title partner in 2022, the Team has delivered three Drivers' World Championships, two Constructors' World Championships and broken many records. Our partnership with Oracle has been hugely successful, and we are delighted that we will continue together into this new era for F1. We rely on Oracle's invaluable expertise to help us understand and optimise countless variables with greater precision and speed than the competition. With Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI, we can adapt quickly, make smarter decisions, and sustain the level of performance required to win Championships, and we look forward to continued success in this multi-year partnership."

Clay Magouyrk, CEO, Oracle, said: "Oracle Red Bull Racing relies on Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI to achieve the highest levels of performance and solve some of the most complex, time-critical challenges in the world. The same technologies the Team uses to model strategy, refine its hybrid power unit, and deploy the latest AI innovations trackside are the ones powering transformation for companies across every industry. Whether on the track or in the enterprise, Oracle Cloud and Oracle AI deliver the speed and intelligence needed to win."

The 2026 regulations fundamentally reshape how teams generate power, manage energy, and extract performance. Oracle Red Bull Racing will continue to rely on OCI, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, and Oracle AI to maintain its competitive edge through four key initiatives:

AI-Powered Strategy Agent

Oracle and Oracle Red Bull Racing will work together to implement a new AI-powered strategy agent, marking a major step forward in how race engineers process information and make decisions.

Developed with Oracle's comprehensive AI stack and designed to work alongside human engineers, the AI agent will automate data collection, interpret historical and real-time race inputs, and surface insights to help engineers respond more quickly to changing conditions.

Next-Generation Hybrid Power Unit

The debut of Red Bull Ford Powertrains' next-generation hybrid engine, engineered with and tested extensively on OCI, marks a defining milestone. As a newcomer, building a power unit from the ground up in four years, competing against manufacturers with decades of engine experience, represents a significant technical achievement.

The Team relied on OCI's high-performance computing, bare metal infrastructure, and large-scale simulation capabilities to design, validate, and refine its power unit in record time.

Oracle has supported the program from inception and will continue to run updates and integration work through the season on OCI.

Advanced Race Simulations

The 2026 regulations demand far more sophisticated modeling, and OCI enables the Team to run deeper, more granular simulations tailored to the new strategic landscape. These next-generation models—far richer and more varied than in previous seasons—account for energy usage, active aero configurations, deployment windows, tire interactions, and thousands of potential race scenarios.

This expanded simulation capability equips both drivers and strategists with clearer, data-driven guidance on how to optimize strategy decisions throughout a race weekend.

As F1 leans more heavily on advanced modeling and simulation, OCI delivers the scale and speed Oracle Red Bull Racing requires to test, learn, and adapt faster than the competition.

Operational Excellence

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be able to leverage the latest AI capabilities embedded in the suite to increase efficiency, improve decision making, and maintain a competitive edge.

The Team will use Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications for finance, HR, and marketing to optimize planning and budgeting, simplify payroll, improve the employee experience, as well as deepen fan engagement through personalized content, members-only rewards, and an innovative fan loyalty program.

The 2026 Formula 1 season begins in Melbourne on March 5, 2026.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

