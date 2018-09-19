Oracle Retail Enables Retailers to Deliver Compelling Assortments at the Pace of Fast Fashion with New Assortment and Item Planning Cloud Service

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Retail has introduced a new Oracle Retail Assortment and Item Planning Cloud Service for fashion and softline retailers. Delivering an effective assortment and item strategy that engages the customer in an omnichannel environment requires a single view of customer, inventory, order, demand, pricing and promotions that is easily accessed in a cloud environment. Oracle Retail Assortment and Item Planning cloud service provides a framework of best practices for retailers while arming business analysts with advanced analytics and data science that improve the accuracy of assortment and item planning.

Oracle has been named a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant analysis of Retail Assortment Management Applications (RAMA), for the fourth consecutive year.

"Oracle continues its relative placement in the Leaders quadrant," said Robert Hetu, Research Vice President, Gartner. "Oracle has been the leader in providing all RAMA capabilities for several years. Its leadership in the Magic Quadrant also includes the use of all 13 advanced analytics types within its RAMA application."

"Oracle's ongoing leadership in merchandising assortment solutions can be attributed to our extensive suite of modern technology, our focus on delivering innovation in the cloud and our growing community of retailers," said Jeff Warren, Vice President, Oracle Retail. "The launch of Oracle Retail Assortment and Item Planning speaks to our continued commitment to innovation and leadership in retail, as demonstrated with our release of visual planning, and we appreciate that Gartner recognizes our leadership in their Retail Assortment Magic Quadrant."

The new Oracle Retail Assortment and Item Planning Cloud Service provides retailers with a rich visual, end-to-end workflow to define and execute local market assortments. Retailers gain item level visibility across their brick and mortar footprint to improve traffic conversion in individual stores, while increasing gross margin and return on investment

Benefits of Oracle Retail Assortment & Item Planning Cloud Service include:

Optimize Targeted Assortments: Retailers can leverage embedded science and automation to drive an effective assortment strategy that considers historical data of assortment trends, attribute mix, style-color performance by location and special buys.

Retailers can leverage embedded science and automation to drive an effective assortment strategy that considers historical data of assortment trends, attribute mix, style-color performance by location and special buys. Create One Complete Version of the Truth: Through a common business process, calculations and smart starting points in a cloud native platform planners can easily review and update sales, promotions, and markdown plans.

Through a common business process, calculations and smart starting points in a cloud native platform planners can easily review and update sales, promotions, and markdown plans. React to In-season Trends and Opportunities : Retailers gain the agility to quickly and effectively react to season-to-date actuals and trends with exception management. This drives an increase in profits while enabling a proactive in-season item management and exception-driven process.

Retailers gain the agility to quickly and effectively react to season-to-date actuals and trends with exception management. This drives an increase in profits while enabling a proactive in-season item management and exception-driven process. Increase Plan Accuracy While Reducing Markdowns: The reconciliation of bottom-up and top-down item plans includes an integrated financial plan reconciliation to prevent overstocks and enable an increased return on investment. By leveraging natural scenario planning and what-if capabilities, planners are able to easily create and toggle between multiple scenarios; maximizing overall profitability.

Recent Planning and Optimization Success Stories:

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE :ORCL ), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Oracle Retail:

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

