Oracle Rings Up Higher Quality of Experience for Supermarket Chain Customers

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panamanians desire reliable retailers when it comes to purchasing food, beverages, household and personal items, in addition to utilizing money transfer services. While IMPORTADORA RICAMAR (Super 99), a premier supermarket chain in Panama, strived to provide the best products and services at competitive price points, the operator needed to transform its business communications strategy to deliver an unmatched experience to its shoppers. By deploying Oracle SD-WAN throughout its network, Super 99 cut its communications costs by $20,000 per month, while ensuring companywide service, network performance and reliability.

Since working with Oracle and Taiga Consulting to implement the solution, Super 99 has increased application up-time; experienced fewer problem tickets; realized more efficient networking topology; and seen lower latency for real-time replication between its data centers and storage sites.

These benefits enabled Super 99 to also add video to the network, storing surveillance footage in the data centers instead of the branch so data is less likely to be lost. In the future, the company plans to add high availability for SD-WAN for each branch, deploy the Oracle Enterprise Telephony Fraud Monitor and use Oracle's SBC to secure SIP trunking and connection to Microsoft Teams in the Cloud. The enhanced communication network will also lay the foundation for the supermarket chain to power future generation IP services with secure voice communications.

"Savvy retailers evolving to stay relevant in the digital economy are learning that a network providing superior performance, flexibility and security can quickly become a key competitive differentiator for enterprises worldwide," said Doug Suriano, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications. "In light of the role the network plays in retail today, SD-WAN is a crucial component for raising the quality of service required to successfully meet consumers' needs."

Super 99 chose Oracle SD-WAN over competitive offerings for its superior communications performance, failsafe networking, and automated adaptive load-sharing across commodity networks. To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit: Oracle Communications LinkedIn , or join the conversation at Twitter @OracleComms .

