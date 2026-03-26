Oracle Scales Up Nashville Offices to Support Rapid Growth

New lease at the Neuhoff Development adds over 116,000 square feet to Oracle's Nashville footprint

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To accommodate future growth of its Nashville workforce, Oracle has signed a new 116,000 square foot lease within The Neuhoff District, at 1320 Adams Street. With this latest investment, Oracle will bring its office capacity in Nashville to about 2,000 seats across three locations, marking significant progress in the company's plans to create thousands of new tech jobs and become a cornerstone of the local economy.

"New candidates as well as our existing Oracle employees are increasingly energized by what we are building here in Nashville," said Scott Twaddle, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "This new building reflects our need to keep adding space as more and more people are drawn by the opportunity to be at the epicenter of Oracle's cloud and AI growth, as well as the city's vibrant tech community, and dynamic culture."

The new lease reinforces Oracle's long-term commitment to job creation, innovation, and community engagement in Tennessee's capital. Oracle's Nashville office is rapidly growing with teams focused on a wide variety of roles, including sales and marketing, cloud engineering, software development, and product management. The company is actively recruiting ambitious thinkers and leaders eager to shape the next generation of cloud infrastructure and AI innovation. In addition, Oracle's new space at Neuhoff will overlook the construction of their new headquarters along the Cumberland River's East Bank.

Community engagement and talent development are central to Oracle's Nashville business and operations, with partnerships spanning local universities, technical colleges, and industry organizations. Through initiatives like Oracle Academy, Oracle's global philanthropic education program, Oracle has been working with educators at institutions like Belmont University, to provide free teaching and learning resources that give students industry knowledge, hands-on practice, and career relevant skills. Together, these efforts help position Nashville as a magnet for emerging tech talent and support sustained growth for the region.

For more information on open positions in Nashville and how to join Oracle's growing team, visit careers.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle