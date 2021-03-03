Oracle Sets the Date for its Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Announcement

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, March 10th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

