Oracle Textura Now Manages Payments for Construction Projects Valuing $1 Trillion

"Subcontractors are the lifeblood of construction projects, but paying them in a timely fashion is a problem in the construction industry," said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Construction and Engineering. "Textura was created to solve this complex issue and today is counted on by thousands of general contractors, owners, and subcontractors. We want to thank our customers for trusting us to help them manage such a critical part of their business. As the digital transformation of the industry continues, we welcome the opportunity to continue strengthening project partner relationships and helping our customers succeed and grow their businesses."

Construction companies count on Textura to make a complex payment process easy

"Because of the efficiency Oracle Textura brings to our payment processes, we've been able to support sustained business growth over the last decade without proportionally increasing accounting resources. The solution scales up easily to handle any number of construction projects, and it also allows our team to handle far bigger volumes of pay apps. That's a huge benefit for us," said Jeff Metcalf, vice president – information systems at Layton Construction Company LLC of Sandy, Utah. "The automation, workflows and controls prevent human errors, stop incorrect billing, and ensure accuracy. The compliance capabilities allow for standardization across projects and produce reliable data."

"We do periodic reviews of our many strategic technology partners. Oracle Textura is the one solution we don't spend much time discussing. Everyone agrees, it's a great product," said George Heacox, vice president - finance, Donohoe Construction Company of Bethesda, Maryland. "From the professional draw packages it helps us produce, to the peace of mind we get from knowing that lien waivers and compliance docs are easily collected, we really appreciate the efficiencies we've gained from working with Oracle Textura."

"What I've always liked about Oracle Textura is the responsiveness of their people, particularly client services," said Glen Anderson, vice president of finance and commercial risk, PCL Construction in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. "They've given us a consistently excellent customer experience from that first project in Minnesota back in 2008, to developing workflows to help us meet Ontario prompt payment deadlines, supporting Australian requirements for our expansion there, and now into our Quebec environment. We use it on as many projects as we can and both internal and external stakeholders appreciate the transparency and accuracy of the data on projects."

