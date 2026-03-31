Oracle Unveils AI Data Platform for US Federal Government

Platform gives federal agencies a single, secure foundation to unify data and accelerate mission-driven AI capabilities

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE FEDERAL FORUM -- Oracle today announced the availability of Oracle AI Data Platform for US federal agencies. Purpose-built to securely connect industry-leading generative AI models with agency data, applications, and workflows, the platform enables civilian and defense agencies to unify critical information so they can move faster, reduce information silos, and make informed, mission-critical decisions at scale.

For US federal government agencies, Oracle AI Data Platform makes data AI-ready and enables the creation and deployment of agentic applications by harnessing the combined capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Oracle Autonomous AI Database, and OCI Enterprise AI. This enables developers to rapidly design, build, and deploy enterprise lakehouses, AI agents, and mission-ready applications using a modern, scalable foundation. At the same time, civilian and defense agency users benefit from real-time insights, automated workflows, and secure agentic experiences that streamline decision-making, elevate day-to-day operations, and help teams execute with greater speed, confidence, and mission impact.

"Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to turn data into a secure, decisive mission advantage at speed and scale," said Kim Lynch, executive vice president, Government, Defense & Intelligence. "By unifying Oracle's leading cloud infrastructure, AI database, and AI services, Oracle AI Data Platform for Federal Government provides a powerful, cost-effective way to connect data and workflows to generative AI. This helps agencies accelerate innovation, improve mission outcomes, and meet their mandates with greater confidence."

A Unified Data Foundation for the AI Era

AI Data Platform for Federal Government represents a fundamental shift in how federal agencies can approach data management. By automating data ingestion and enriching data with context, it helps transform raw, fragmented data into reliable, mission-ready intelligence. Built-in generative AI tools make that intelligence immediately usable, enabling agencies to accelerate AI adoption, improve operational efficiencies, and act with greater speed and confidence. The platform is designed to reduce cost per query, improve inference performance, and increase throughput compared with other cloud providers by bringing together:

Oracle Autonomous AI Database : Delivers industry-leading price-performance by providing a self-managing, self-securing database engineered for mission-critical workloads. In addition, built-in AI capabilities—including AI Vector Search for semantic analysis across documents, reports, imagery, and intelligence data, and Select AI for natural language querying without SQL expertise—bring intelligence directly to agency data at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms.

Delivers industry-leading price-performance by providing a self-managing, self-securing database engineered for mission-critical workloads. In addition, built-in AI capabilities—including AI Vector Search for semantic analysis across documents, reports, imagery, and intelligence data, and Select AI for natural language querying without SQL expertise—bring intelligence directly to agency data at a fraction of the cost of alternative platforms. Oracle Analytics : Surfaces trends, anomalies, and recommendations directly to federal analysts and decision-makers through a unified analytics platform featuring AI-powered assistants and automated insights. It enables natural language interaction with mission data, automated narrative generation, and proactive intelligence without requiring specialized technical expertise.

Surfaces trends, anomalies, and recommendations directly to federal analysts and decision-makers through a unified analytics platform featuring AI-powered assistants and automated insights. It enables natural language interaction with mission data, automated narrative generation, and proactive intelligence without requiring specialized technical expertise. OCI Enterprise AI : Gives agencies access to leading large language models in a secure, FedRAMP authorized cloud environment. It is designed as a fully managed generative AI service, with sovereign AI options for data hosting and processing.

Gives agencies access to leading large language models in a secure, FedRAMP authorized cloud environment. It is designed as a fully managed generative AI service, with sovereign AI options for data hosting and processing. OCI Object Storage: Enables agencies to eliminate silos and analyze data in place without costly migration by providing a scalable, high durability, lakehouse storage foundation for structured and unstructured data in open formats. In addition, real-time streaming and event-driven analytics provide agencies with situational awareness and operational decision support.

The platform supports open ecosystem compatibility with Python, Spark, open-source AI/ML frameworks, and existing agency tools—ensuring agencies can leverage their current investments while adopting next-generation AI capabilities.

Built for Federal Security, Compliance, and Sovereignty Requirements

Oracle AI Data Platform is engineered to address the most stringent security and compliance demands in the federal market. It operates within OCI's FedRAMP High-authorized Government Cloud with IL4 and IL5 support for sensitive and controlled unclassified information (CUI), backed by always-on encryption, granular access controls, and comprehensive audit logging aligned with NIST and FISMA frameworks.

For agencies requiring the highest levels of data sovereignty, Oracle offers dedicated and isolated cloud regions—including Oracle National Security Regions—for air-gapped environments, as well as Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer for cloud-managed infrastructure deployed entirely within agency facilities.

For more information about Oracle AI Data Platform for federal agencies, visit https://www.oracle.com/government/federal/

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle Corporation