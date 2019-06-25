Oracle Ushers in New Era of Analytics

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oracle unveiled a new, customer-centric vision for Oracle Analytics at the company's Analytics Summit. With Oracle's industry-leading data platform and business applications, Oracle Analytics is uniquely positioned to marry data, analytics and applications, and address the needs of business users, analysts and IT. Oracle Analytics empowers customers with industry-leading AI-powered self-service analytic capabilities for data preparation, visualization, enterprise reporting, augmented analysis, and natural language processing (NLP).

Key Highlights:

One Offering: Oracle Analytics. Simplified product offering and clarity of direction by rationalizing 18+ products down to a single brand. Powered by the Autonomous Data Warehouse and Machine Learning: Demonstrating the industry's leading application analytics built on the Autonomous Data Warehouse and powered by Oracle Analytics Cloud. Enabling Broad Enterprise Adoption: Affordable per user pricing for departmental business users plus per-CPU pricing for broad enterprise scale.

"We are committed to helping our customers get the most value from their data and to delivering the best analytics experience," said T.K. Anand, senior vice president, AI, Data Analytics and Cloud, Oracle. "Today, we are announcing a new vision, product experience, and commitment to customer success that will enable us to collaborate with our entire ecosystem and deliver a new era of enterprise analytics."

"Our clients are seeking next generation analytical solutions that are built with the enterprise in mind. Today, executives have access to more volumes of data than ever before, but what they really need are industrial strength platforms that can turn all that data into information to drive insights across their organization at different levels," said Richard Solari, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and global Oracle analytics and cognitive leader. "Deloitte is committed to creating value for organizations enabled by the Oracle Analytics Cloud. Together, we bridge the gap between data and information and help leaders reach impactful business decisions using Oracle's next generation analytics platforms and applications."

Oracle's analytic capabilities are available in the cloud via Oracle Analytics Cloud, on premises via Oracle Analytics Server, and within applications via Oracle Analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications. These solutions leverage Oracle's existing analytics capabilities and add new features, including augmented analytics and NLP, which are embedded throughout the platform. In addition, Oracle Analytics now offers an integrated user experience across self-service data discovery and reporting and dashboards, delivering effortless access to insights that can be consumed in the cloud, on the desktop, and mobile.

Oracle Analytics Cloud

Built first for the cloud, Oracle Analytics Cloud is the centerpiece of Oracle Analytics. Oracle Analytics Cloud empowers business users with governed self-service analytic capabilities for data preparation, visualization, augmented analysis, and natural language processing. Oracle Analytics Cloud's governed self-service experience enables Oracle Analytics users at enterprises around the world to drive faster insights and optimize business results.

"We love analytics, we love BI, and we love the fact that Oracle is putting all of this R&D into the cloud, and we want to benefit from that," said Bill Roy, senior director, EPM and BI, Western Digital. "We see the cloud as enabling our internal customers to develop their own content and to be self-serving. That's really where we see the benefit of using Oracle Analytics Cloud."

"In business today, disruption is constant, causing organizations an array of unprecedented challenges. To succeed and potentially excel in this environment, leaders must exploit data to unlock valuable insights and drive better decisions", said Todd Randolph, principal, Technology Enablement Practice, KPMG and US Oracle Analytics Leader. "With these new, simplified and powerful Oracle analytics offerings, we believe our clients will continue to adopt our Oracle Analytics Cloud-enabled solutions to support sustainable change through performance insights to create lasting value."

Oracle Analytics Server

Oracle Analytics Server will comprise all of Oracle's on-premises BI offerings, delivering competitive value to thousands of existing customers, as well as enabling customers in highly regulated industries or with multi-cloud architectures to experience the latest analytic capabilities on their own terms while ensuring an easy path to the cloud.

"We needed a solution. We went out to the marketplace and the best solution was chosen," said John Cronin, group CIO, An Post. "Oracle Analytics for An Post has made a huge impact not only for ourselves and our ease of access to information but for our common customers as well. The future is all about analytics, artificial intelligence around analytics, and advanced analytics."

"Our clients across all industries have realized the importance of data and analytics for decades. What is different now is their expectations on how analytics will be a key enabler to guide their business strategies. With advancements in technical capabilities such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data platforms and visualizations, our clients are demanding more out of their analytics investments," said Hema Kadali, partner, Data and Analytics Leader, PwC. "Leveraging Oracle Analytics, we are helping our clients execute on industry-specific use cases that allow them to innovate, automate and transform their business operations with actionable insights that drive real business outcomes."

Oracle Analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications

Oracle Analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications will be built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and powered by Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, bringing personalized application analytics, benchmarks and machine learning-powered predictive insights to business users, functions and processes.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Oracle Analytics

Follow Oracle Analytics on Twitter

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

The following is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of Deloitte's legal structure.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

