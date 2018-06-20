Oracle Utilities Ranks No. 1 in Home Energy Management

"This is significant validation of our continued leadership and support of our utility customers," said Rodger Smith, SVP and general manager of Oracle Utilities. "Since acquiring Opower we have continued to innovate in the rapidly evolving home energy management market to deliver the strongest results in the category. Our investment in scalable solutions that connect every customer enables tighter customer-to-grid integration for the utility of the future."

Prior to joining Oracle, Opower has been consistently ranked as the top provider since Navigant introduced the HEM Leaderboard, due to its leading capabilities in this category including home energy reports, behavioral demand response, smart meter and rates engagement, billing insights and alerts and embeddable online tools.

"Home energy management (HEM) is a broad market of technologies and services that consumers use to better manage and control their home energy consumption and production. With the development of the smart home and connected devices, energy management has become a critical part of the digitization of the home. Oracle Utilities' Opower solutions are at the forefront of monitoring energy usage, demand side management programs and increasing customer engagement to increase energy efficiency," said Paige Leuschner, Research Analyst at Navigant.

The Navigant Research Leaderboard Report examines the strategy and execution of 14 companies that offer HEM software solutions and rates them on 10 criteria: vision, go-to-market strategy, partners, technology, geographic reach, sales and marketing, product performance, product portfolio and integrations, pricing, and staying power. Using Navigant Research's proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked to provide an objective assessment of each company's relative strengths and weaknesses in the global HEM market.

