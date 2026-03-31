Oracle's AI-Powered Financials Help Federal Agencies Modernize Operations and Advance Mission Outcomes

Oracle Cloud Federal Financials joins the U.S. Treasury's financial management solution marketplace as the first cloud-native offering to strengthen agency efficiency and fiscal stewardship

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Federal Forum -- Oracle Cloud Federal Financials, a purpose-built, industry-specific solution in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has been added to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) Marketplace. With Oracle Federal Financials, federal agencies can automate finance processes and leverage embedded AI to help increase productivity, reduce costs, improve transparency and auditability, and enhance the quality of services they provide to constituents.

Established by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the FM QSMO Marketplace enables federal agencies to identify vetted financial management solutions. By providing access to commercial and federal offerings that meet government-wide standards for financial systems and data, it helps increase standardization and improve the efficiency, transparency, security, and performance of federal financial operations.

"The inclusion of Oracle Federal Financials in the FM QSMO Marketplace builds on our proven track record across the public sector and enables federal agencies to transform finance operations while staying aligned with government standards and compliance requirements," said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Federal Financials, agencies can use embedded AI capabilities to improve visibility and reporting and streamline core finance operations, freeing teams to focus on mission-critical priorities."

Oracle Federal Financials helps federal agencies:

Automate federal financial processes: Agencies can reduce redundancies, improve data quality, and streamline finance processes with automated accounting, budget planning and execution, funds control, delinquency processing, and debt collection capabilities in a single platform.

Agencies can reduce redundancies, improve data quality, and streamline finance processes with automated accounting, budget planning and execution, funds control, delinquency processing, and debt collection capabilities in a single platform. Accelerate insights: Agencies can reduce the amount of time spent on manual tasks, accelerate financial reporting, and make more informed decisions with automated transactions and AI-powered insights.

Agencies can reduce the amount of time spent on manual tasks, accelerate financial reporting, and make more informed decisions with automated transactions and AI-powered insights. Secure data in dedicated government data centers: Agencies gain role-based controls and top-to-bottom security features to help safeguard against cyberattacks and data leaks with Oracle's dedicated government data centers that are FedRAMP and Impact Level-authorized.

Agencies gain role-based controls and top-to-bottom security features to help safeguard against cyberattacks and data leaks with Oracle's dedicated government data centers that are FedRAMP and Impact Level-authorized. Scale and adapt IT resources: Agencies can scale for changing needs without compromising performance or availability with the ability to dynamically increase and decrease consumption (cost) based on mission-critical workload requirements via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Agencies can scale for changing needs without compromising performance or availability with the ability to dynamically increase and decrease consumption (cost) based on mission-critical workload requirements via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Embrace continuous innovation: Agencies can adopt hundreds of new features and capabilities each year to continuously optimize and enhance finance and operations with Oracle's quarterly update cycle.

11,000 organizations spanning nearly every industry and geography turn to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP to run their businesses. As more organizations join Oracle's community of innovators, customers benefit from a comprehensive set of AI-powered enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, supply chain management & manufacturing, and Oracle B2B, that help revolutionize the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects all people-related processes and data to help organizations automate tasks throughout the employee lifecycle, improve the employee experience, and give HR leaders actionable workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that helps organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle