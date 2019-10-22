ORACLE'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 19, 2019

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 10:00 a.m. PT in the Oracle Conference Center, located at 350 Oracle Parkway, Redwood City at Oracle's headquarters. Oracle's stockholders of record as of September 20, 2019 are invited to attend the meeting and should refer to Oracle's proxy statement available at www.oracle.com/investor for details regarding required documentation to gain admission to the meeting.

The meeting will also be webcast live via the Investor Relations homepage at www.oracle.com/investor. An archived copy of the webcast will be available for replay on demand following the meeting.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly- Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), visit us at www.oracle.com or contact Investor Relations at investor_us@oracle.com or (650) 506-4073.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

http://www.oracle.com

