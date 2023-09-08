Oral Antiviral Market Report 2023: Demand for Novel Therapeutics Boosts Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Antiviral Market by Indication, Drug Class, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is a thorough examination of the current trends, estimations, and market dynamics from 2021 to 2031. The oral antiviral market encompasses drugs specifically designed for the treatment of viral infections. Unlike most antibiotics that destroy pathogens, antiviral drugs inhibit their development by targeting different stages of the viral life cycle.

A significant rise in viral infections, particularly influenza, HIV, and hepatitis, is driving the market's growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2022 report highlighted 9 million influenza cases, leading to 4 million medical visits and 10,000 hospitalizations. Along with the increased prevalence of hepatitis and herpes globally, the market growth is further supported.

Moreover, several initiatives by government and non-government organizations aim to increase viral disease awareness and the available oral treatments. Enhanced adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and a stress on early viral infection diagnosis, such as hepatitis and HIV, are also contributing factors. Key market players have been noted to adopt strategies like collaborations, agreements, and alliances, which further bolsters market growth.

However, high costs associated with oral antivirals and the availability of vaccines for diseases such as influenza, hepatitis, and HPV might limit the market expansion. Nevertheless, an increasing demand for novel therapeutics and regulatory approvals offers vast opportunities for key market players.

In terms of segmentation, the oral antiviral market is categorized based on indication, drug class, distribution channel, and region. Notably, in 2021, the HIV segment, reverse transcriptase inhibitors drug class, and drug stores and retail pharmacies distribution channel dominated in terms of revenue. Regionally, North America contributed the largest revenue in 2021, while Asia-Pacific is projected to observe the highest growth rate in the upcoming decade.

Prominent players in the global oral antiviral market include AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Indication

  • Hepatitis
  • Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)
  • Influenza
  • Others

By Drug class

  • Protease inhibitors
  • Reverse transcriptase inhibitors
  • Others

By Distribution channel

  • Hospital pharmacies
  • Drug store and retail pharmacies
  • Online providers

