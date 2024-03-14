Oral Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Toothpaste & Toothbrush Segments Lead with Rapid Innovation

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/Rinse, Denture Products, Dental Accessories), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral care market size was estimated at USD 58.9 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growing cases of dental caries and rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene have contributed to the market growth.

According to FDI World Dental Federation, oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people worldwide and it is estimated that around 2.3 billion people suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) of permanent teeth, globally. The lack of a proper diet is one of the leading factors contributing to the increase in the number of dental problems worldwide. Proper brushing of the teeth using toothpaste containing fluoride and a toothbrush can hinder dental problems to a significant extent, thereby creating demand for these products.

Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to increased awareness regarding oral hygiene among people of both developed as well as developing countries. For instance, the BRIGHT SMILES, BRIGHT FUTURES program by Colgate-Palmolive Company has been proactively involved in providing dental screenings and spreading oral health education with over billions of children and their families in many countries benefited from it. Thus, such support and initiatives have played a significant role in creating awareness among consumers worldwide about the importance of oral and dental hygiene. Furthermore, bringing new products into the market is another significant driver influencing the demand for oral care products. The launch of advanced products, such as powered toothbrushes and toothpaste, has transformed the market. In December 2020, P&G's Crest, Oral-B, and Blend-a-med announced the launch of its first-ever recyclable high-density polyethylene toothpaste tubes in Europe and North America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the market. Initially, due to lockdown and global restrictions being imposed in most countries, many dental treatments and procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused a massive disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. However, leading personal care players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; and Procter & Gamble witnessed a rise in their sales from the oral care segment as consumer focus on hygiene is growing.

Oral Care Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the toothpaste product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25% due to the increase in the number of people using different forms of toothpaste

The toothbrush product segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of advanced and innovative products, such as battery-powered and electric toothbrushes, is fueling the segment growth

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among people in developing countries, such as India and China

Leading players are coming up with easy-to-use and innovative oral care products, which has increased the adoption of oral care products at home

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing prevalence of dental diseases

3.2.1.2. Development of technologically advanced products

3.2.1.3. Growing number of dentists across globe

3.2.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2.1. Adverse effects of products

3.2.2.2. Limited product penetration of new-age products in developing countries

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Oral Care Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Toothbrush

4.2.2. Manual toothbrush

4.2.3. Electric toothbrush

4.2.4. Battery-powered toothbrush

4.2.5. Others)

4.3. Toothpaste

4.3.2. Gel toothpaste

4.3.3. Polish toothpaste

4.3.4. Paste toothpaste

4.3.5. Powder toothpaste

4.4. Mouthwash/Rinse

4.4.2. Medicated mouthwash/rinse

4.4.3. Non-medicated mouthwash/rinse

4.5. Denture products

4.5.2. Cleaners

4.5.3. Fixatives

4.5.4. Other denture products

4.6. Dental accessories

4.6.2. Cosmetic whitening products

4.6.3. Fresh breath dental chewing gum

4.6.4. Tongue scrappers

4.6.5. Fresh breath strips

4.6.6. Others

4.6.6.2. Oral Irrigators

4.6.6.2.2. Countertop

4.6.6.2.3. Cordless



Chapter 5. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

5.1. Oral Care Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.2. Supermarkets/hypermarkets

5.3. Convenience stores

5.4. Online retail stores

5.5. Pharmacy and drug stores

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis

6.1. Oral Care Share By Region, 2023 & 2030

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GSK plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Procter and Gamble

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Unilever

GC Corporation

Lion Corporation.

Henkel AG & Co.

Sunstar Suisse

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj9ij2

