Oral Care/Hygiene Market Expected to Surpass $53 Billion by 2025

The oral care/oral hygiene market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 45.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral health, growing geriatric population associated with edentulism, and a growing number of small/private dental clinics with dental dispensaries are expected to drive the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market. However, high dependency on retail/consumer stores serves as a major challenge for the industry.

By Product, the toothpaste segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into toothpaste, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The toothpaste segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of toothpaste for maintaining oral hygiene and the prevention of dental caries.

Based on Distribution Channel, the online distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The online distribution segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and ease of purchasing and product comparison are key growth drivers for this segment.

By Region, The Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific holds the highest market share during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Rapidly developing healthcare industry in China & India, growth in aging population, rising incidence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral hygiene, increasing investments by key market players, availability of low-cost labor, and the presence of a favorable regulatory environment are supporting the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market in the Asia Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The report analyzes the oral care/oral hygiene market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various oral care products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Key players in the oral care/oral hygiene market:

The key players operating in the oral care/oral hygiene market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Ultradent Products Inc (US), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Orkla (Norway), Dentaid, Ltd (Spain), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LG Household and Health Care Ltd (South Korea), The Himalaya Drug Company (India) & Young Dental (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene

Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

Growing Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics with Dental Dispensaries

Technological Advancements in Toothbrushes

Restraints

Competitive Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Players

Opportunities

Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products

COVID-19 Impact: Increasing Relevance of Connected Oral Care Devices

Challenges

High Dependency on Retail/Consumer Stores

COVID-19 Impact: Reduced Disposable Income Due to Rising Global Unemployment

Trends

Artificial Intelligence and IoT in the Oral Care Market

