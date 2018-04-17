Oral health outshines relationship with friends in Delta Dental survey

Making a health connection

The Delta Dental survey shows that most adults (85 percent) recognize their oral health is important to their overall health and having good oral health makes them feel confident on a daily basis (67 percent).

"There is a growing trend for Americans to correlate oral health with overall health and well-being," said Bill Kohn, DDS, chair of Delta Dental Plans Association's Dental Science Committee. "For example, mouth conditions can be associated with many important and serious systemic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and even some cancers."

Dr. Kohn reminds us that April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, an ideal time to schedule an exam with your dentist.

Protecting America's smiles

The Adult's Oral Health & Well-Being Survey indicates that 88 percent of Americans are dedicated to the well-being of their mouth, teeth and gums.

Dr. Kohn suggests brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, flossing, and seeing your dentist regularly as basic steps for preventive oral health care.

"Smiles play an important role in health and overall daily life, including social well-being," said Jennifer Elliott, chief marketing officer for Delta Dental Plans Association. "The Delta Dental national survey illuminates that healthy smiles are important to our nation, including impacting Americans' confidence."

Americans are thinking about their future smiles and plenty of adults are worried. Nearly half of adults (48 percent) in the United States are concerned they will not have an attractive smile as they age, according to the survey.

While a quarter (25 percent) of Americans are extremely satisfied with the health of their mouth, teeth and gums, only a few (15 percent) would rate their current oral health as excellent, leaving most American adults with healthy room for improvement.

About the survey

The Adult's Oral Health & Well-Being Survey was conducted between December 13 and December 28, 2017, among 1,008 nationally representative Americans ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

Follow us on Twitter @DeltaDental and Facebook: Delta Dental Plans Association

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Delta Dental Plans Association, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through its companies, Delta Dental is the nation's leading dental insurance provider, covering more than 75 million Americans, and offering the country's largest dental network with roughly 154,000 participating dentists. Year over year, Delta Dental companies invest more than $50 million to help improve oral health care in local communities across the country. For more information, visit: deltadental.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oral-health-outshines-relationship-with-friends-in-delta-dental-survey-300630879.html

SOURCE Delta Dental Plans Association

Related Links

http://www.deltadental.com

