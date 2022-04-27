Oral Hygiene Market share to register a growth of USD 12.16 Bn at a CAGR of 4.75%| Demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash to boost market growth | Technavio

Oral Hygiene Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.67%

Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 33%

Key Market Segmentation:

Distribution Channel - Offline and online



Product - Primary oral hygiene products and secondary oral hygiene products



Geography - Europe , North America , APAC, South America , Middle East , and Africa

Oral Hygiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dentaid, Dr. Fresh LLC, GC Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Kao Specialties Americas LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Oral Hygiene Market Trend

Increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products



Due to increased concerns about personal health and dental cleanliness, the worldwide oral hygiene market is seeing an increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products. Furthermore, the use of natural and organic products is becoming increasingly popular in the BPC industry. Oral hygiene is important for everyone since disorders including throat and oral cancer, tooth decay, cavities, and other oral-related ailments can have a negative impact on one's health.



As a result, customers are becoming more aware of the need of using natural and organic oral hygiene products. The worldwide oral hygiene market may be propelled by the trend of adopting natural and organic oral hygiene products.

Oral Hygiene Market Challenge

Homemade remedies and alternative products adoption



A country's rural population is one of the most important consumer bases for oral hygiene vendors. Traditional oral care home remedies are still used in these pockets, however. This reduces the volume of oral care items sold in these areas, impacting the market further. As a result, players in the oral hygiene market take steps to raise awareness about modern oral hygiene habits, which can help them gain a larger customer base and increase revenue. The leaves of this plant are used to clean teeth and preserve oral health in rural places.



As a result, vendors find it difficult to persuade potential clients to use other oral hygiene goods like toothbrushes and toothpaste. The adoption of alternative oral care products among the rural population in developing countries may limit the market growth.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Oral Hygiene Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Oral Hygiene Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

3M Corp.

Corp. Amway Corp.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Dentaid

Dr. Fresh LLC

GC Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GoSmile LLC

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sunstar Suisse SA

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Kao Specialties Americas LLC

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Offline



The offline sector will gain considerable market share in oral hygiene. Supermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs are all examples of hypermarkets . This segment's retail establishments have a broad reach, which helps suppliers develop their customer base by providing several discounts and offers. They also sell a variety of oral care items under various brands and kinds.

Online

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth. In Europe, the key markets for oral hygiene are Germany and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the markets in North America, Asia, and South America. Oral hygiene market expansion in Europe would be aided by the maturing personal care products market over the forecast period.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Breast Enhancement Products Market- The breast enhancement products market share is expected to increase by USD 68.66 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Face Masks and Peels Market - The face masks and peels market share is expected to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Primary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Primary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Primary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Primary oral hygiene products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Primary oral hygiene products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Secondary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Secondary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Secondary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Secondary oral hygiene products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Secondary oral hygiene products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 103: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Amway Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Amway Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Amway Corp. - Segment focus

11.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 108: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 113: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Colgate-Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

11.6 GC Corp.

Exhibit 118: GC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: GC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: GC Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 121: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 122: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 123: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 124: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

11.8 GoSmile LLC

Exhibit 126: GoSmile LLC - Overview



Exhibit 127: GoSmile LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: GoSmile LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 129: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 132: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.10 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 139: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 142: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

11.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 144: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 147: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 149: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 150: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 151: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 152: Research methodology



Exhibit 153: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 154: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 155: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio