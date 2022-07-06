Oral Mucositis Market to Surge at a Considerable CAGR During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the oral mucositis market is anticipated to change in the coming years. Key players, such as Galera Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics, Soligenix, NeoMedLight, BrainCool, MuReva (Lumitex), and others, are involved in developing drugs/devices for oral mucositis treatment.

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, oral mucositis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Oral Mucositis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the oral mucositis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2021.

in 2021. As per DelveInsight analysis, the total oral mucositis incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 1.5 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading oral mucositis companies such as Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Chemo Mouthpiece, Aurora BioScience, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, MuReva (Lumitex), EpicentRx, Prothex Pharma, Soligenix, Galera Therapeutics , and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the oral mucositis treatment landscape.

and others are developing novel drug candidates to improve the oral mucositis treatment landscape. The oral mucositis therapies/devices in the pipeline include Brilacidin, EC-18, Cooral System, CareMin650, Validive (Clonidine Lauriad), MuReva Phototherapy System, RRx-001, SGX942, Avasopasem (GC4419), and others.

and others. Growth of the oral mucositis market is expected to be mainly driven by increasing incidence of cancer cases, expected approval and readily penetration of emerging therapies, and an increase in Research and Development activities.

Oral Mucositis Overview

Oral mucositis is characterized by erythematous and ulcerative lesions of the oral mucosa in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatment to areas affecting the oral cavity. This can cause a variety of problems, including pain, nutritional problems such as inability to eat, and an increased risk of infection due to open sores in the mucosa. Among the major oral mucositis causes, cancer treatments are the most prominent.

The common oral mucositis symptoms are red, shiny, or swollen mouth and gums; blood in the mouth; sores in the mouth, gums, or tongue; soreness or pain in the mouth or throat; difficulty swallowing or talking; feeling of dryness, mild burning, or pain when eating food; soft, whitish patches or pus in the mouth or on the tongue and Increased mucus or thicker saliva in the mouth.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 1.5 million oral mucositis incident cases in the 7MM in 20XX.

Among the EU5 countries, ~650K oral mucositis incident cases.

The oral mucositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into

Total Incident Cases of Oral Mucositis

Grade-specific Incident Cases of Oral Mucositis

Total Treated Cases of Oral Mucositis

Oral Mucositis Treatment Market

Oral mucositis has generally been treated palliatively, while focused treatment strategies are currently being explored. There is no way to prevent mucositis; however, there are precautions to take before starting radiation. Traditional oral mucositis management includes patient compliance and education, hydration, nutritional support, saline rinses, topical and systemic pain relief, and infection surveillance and treatment. Palliative therapies such as palifermin and benzydamine have also been utilized in rare circumstances. Oral mucositis caused by cancer therapy is often recognized as the most severe consequence of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Other topical mucosal bioadherent agents that are not anesthetics but are thought to alleviate pain by creating a protective covering over ulcerated mucosa are also available. In addition to topical agents, most patients with severe mucositis require systemic analgesics, which frequently include opioids, for adequate pain management. Furthermore, Gelclair and Zilactin are mucosal protectants that function by coating the mucosa and establishing a protective barrier for exposed nerve terminals.

Other oral mucositis treatment options include treatments to minimize chemotherapy drug mucosal toxicity, mouthwashes, immunomodulatory medicines, topical anesthetics, mucosal barriers and coating agents, and cytoprotectants.

Oral Mucositis Pipeline Therapies/Devices and Key Companies

Brilacidin: Innovation Pharmaceuticals

EC-18: Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation

Cooral System: BrainCool

CareMin650: NeoMedLight

Validive (Clonidine Lauriad): Monopar Therapeutics

MuReva Phototherapy System: MuReva (Lumitex)

RRx-001: EpicentRx/Prothex Pharma

SGX942: Soligenix

Avasopasem (GC4419): Galera Therapeutics

Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics

The increasing number of patients with head and neck cancers worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of the oral mucositis market. The increase in the number of various cancer cases is also predicted to contribute considerably to the oral mucositis market growth. Not just in head and neck cancer, but chemoradiation regimens as a single agent or in combination are employed in other cancer cases as well, presenting profitable potential in other cancer cases as well. Moreover, the ongoing research and development by key companies are also boosting the oral mucositis market growth. Late-stage therapies such as Avasopasem (GC4419), SGX942, and Cooral (CoolPrevent) have demonstrated good outcomes in clinical studies and are predicted to have improved physician adaptability due to an advantage over current therapy alternatives in the oral mucositis market.

However, certain factors are impeding the growth of the oral mucositis market. There is currently no defined scale for measuring the severity of oral mucositis, making analysis of disease stages and evaluation exceedingly difficult. Moreover, the oral mucositis market is presently dominated by off-label medicines or generic therapies, and new entrants with poor effectiveness are projected to face severe price pressure. In addition, diagnostic techniques for determining the severity of oral mucositis are insufficient, which may result in delays in the accurate diagnosis and treatment of patients. Furthermore, unawareness about the disease and the high cost of treatment are the prominent factors limiting the growth of the oral mucositis market. In addition, the undiagnosed and unreported cases remain the primary aspects that strive for the oral mucositis market growth.

Scope of the Oral Mucositis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Oral Mucositis Companies: Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Chemo Mouthpiece, Aurora BioScience, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, MuReva (Lumitex), EpicentRx, Prothex Pharma, Soligenix, Galera Therapeutics, and others

Amgen, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Chemo Mouthpiece, Aurora BioScience, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Enzychem Lifesciences Corporation, BrainCool, NeoMedLight, Monopar Therapeutics, MuReva (Lumitex), EpicentRx, Prothex Pharma, Soligenix, Galera Therapeutics, and others Key Oral Mucositis Therapies/Devices : Brilacidin, EC-18, Cooral System, CareMin650, Validive (Clonidine Lauriad), MuReva Phototherapy System, RRx-001, SGX942, Avasopasem (GC4419), and others

: Brilacidin, EC-18, Cooral System, CareMin650, Validive (Clonidine Lauriad), MuReva Phototherapy System, RRx-001, SGX942, Avasopasem (GC4419), and others Therapeutic Assessment: Oral Mucositis current marketed and emerging therapies

Oral Mucositis current marketed and emerging therapies Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics: Oral Mucositis market drivers and barriers

Oral Mucositis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Oral Mucositis Market Key Insights 2. Oral Mucositis Market Report Introduction 3. Oral Mucositis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Oral Mucositis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Management and Treatment 7. Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Oral Mucositis Marketed Therapies 10. Oral Mucositis Emerging Therapies 11. 7MM Oral Mucositis Market Analysis 12. Oral Mucositis Market Outlook 13. Oral Mucositis Market Drivers 14. Oral Mucositis Market Barriers 15. KOL Views 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

