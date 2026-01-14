Orange 142 Launches Dedicated High-Compliance Practice for Regulated Industries

Energy, political, and governed consumer categories become first focus areas in a structured, transparency-driven solution

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange 142, LLC ("Orange 142"), a division of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), and a leading digital marketing agency for mid-market brands and agencies, today announced the launch of a dedicated high-compliance practice designed for advertisers operating in highly regulated industries. As scrutiny increases across sectors such as energy, political, and governed consumer products, mid-market marketers are seeking partners who can execute within complex regulatory frameworks, reduce compliance risk, and keep campaigns on track.

Built on Orange 142's full-service adtech stack, including clear and compliance-aligned supply paths, privacy-safe targeting, and transparent, ROI-driven measurement, the new practice combines advanced AI capabilities with high-touch client service. The result is a more efficient, accountable, and compliant approach to media-buying for regulated verticals that differentiates Orange 142's offerings in a competitive and evolving market.

"Mid-market advertisers in regulated categories need partners who can simplify complexity," said Maria Lowrey, President of Orange 142. "This practice gives our clients a predictable, transparent framework with structure and controls built-in, so they can move quickly without compromising on compliance or performance."

As part of onboarding, Orange 142 will work with clients to define category-specific requirements, establish activation rules, and align measurement practices with regulatory expectations. These verticals face some of the strictest standards for audience targeting, data handling, disclosures, and message review, all of which inform the practice's workflows and approval processes.

"Regulated industries demand clarity at every step: what can run, how it gets approved, and how results are measured," said Lowrey. "We're giving clients a clearer, more confident path forward, with processes designed for compliance and measurement designed to prove ROI."

The new offering is available immediately, with expanded guidance, vertical insights, and activation playbooks rolling out in early 2026.

About Orange 142

Orange 142 is a digital marketing and advertising company helping businesses and agencies of all sizes grow their reach and revenue through strategic, data-driven media execution. As the buy-side arm of Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), Orange 142 delivers customized solutions across programmatic, search, social, connected TV, and emerging digital channels. With deep expertise in high-growth sectors such as Travel & Tourism, Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services, Orange 142 creates results-driven campaigns that connect brands with their most valuable audiences. To learn more, visit www.Orange 142.com.

