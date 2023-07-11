Orange Blossom Classic Announces SNICKERS® as Official Candy Bar of the Celebrated College Football Event

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange Blossom Classic Committee is excited to announce its partnership with Mars Wrigley, by naming SNICKERS®, an official sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic.

Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Presented By Ready Life Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Presented By Ready Life

The Orange Blossom Classic (OBC), an annual football game steeped in rich tradition, brings together historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to compete in a thrilling matchup. This year, under the theme of "The Reunion," the highly anticipated game will see the Florida A&M University Rattlers and Jackson State University Tigers face off once again. The exciting event is scheduled for Sunday, September 3rd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, and fans can catch the live broadcast at 3 PM on ESPN.

"Mars Wrigley is proud to sponsor the Orange Blossom Classic through our iconic SNICKERS brand," said Martin Terwilliger, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley. "Through this partnership, we have an opportunity to deliver moments of everyday happiness to fans, while highlighting the inclusive nature of sports. SNICKERS is all about bringing satisfaction to fans everywhere, and we're excited to have the opportunity to showcase our commitment to the HBCU community through this much anticipated and historic college football event."

"We are excited to welcome Mars Wrigley as an esteemed partner of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic, and we appreciate their unwavering support for the incredible student-athletes, coaches, and fans that make this event so special," said Kendra Bulluck, Orange Blossom Classic Committee Executive Director. "At the OBC, we believe in the power of unity and celebrating shared moments of joy. This partnership with Mars Wrigley provides an incredible platform to bring communities together through the love of college football and the rich history of HBCUs."

As part of the sponsorship, SNICKERS will take center stage as the official Candy Bar of The Orange Blossom Classic, represented throughout game week at the golf tournament, luncheon, and other ancillary events, culminating with the main attraction, The Orange Blossom Classic Game taking place on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

For more information about Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life, please visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Elora Mason

305-851-5699

[email protected]

SOURCE Orange Blossom Classic Committee