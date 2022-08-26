Orange Blossom Classic Committee is Proud to Announce Celsius® as The Official Energy Drink Partner

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Blossom Classic Committee is proud to announce Celsius Holdings, Inc, makers of the leading global fitness drink CELSIUS®, are ready to power up the highly anticipated sophomore return as the official game-day energy drink sponsor of the show-making rivalry match-up between HBCU powerhouses Jackson State University & Florida A&M University in Miami Gardens, FL, on September 4, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium!

"We are excited that CELSIUS® has joined the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic family as our official energy drink partner," Equally as exciting is their commitment to NIL opportunities for multiple players who are a part of the OBC weekend. Stated Kendra Bulluck-Major, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. The return of the OBC has become a movement connecting people as one big community. As we look forward to year two, "The Remix," – I look forward to providing attendees with energetic activations and experiences throughout the weekend."

To further strengthen their partnership with Denny's Orange Blossom Classic, CELSIUS® was the first corporate partner to join the Orange Blossom Classic Committee's latest initiative in encouraging their sponsors to consider providing Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for student-athletes who participate in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic. Celsius has pioneered the movement by signing JSU's Travis Hunter and Malachai Wideman to NIL deals with their brand.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend various immersive experiences during the September 1 – 4, 2022 weekend. From professional development; during the Allstate Careers In Sports and Entertainment Symposium Presented by Coors Light and Amazon Career Recruitment Fair Hosted by Career Source, to the always fan favorite - the Orange Blossom Classic AEA Battle of the Bands. CELSIUS® joins the impressive roster of sponsors to host several immervise activation experiences to keep attendees boosted, mentally and physically, during the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life.

CELSIUS® prides itself on containing zero added sugar, high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors through a clinically proven formula. The brand provides proprietary, functional, essential energy that offers significant health benefits to its users.

ABOUT THE ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

Founded in 1933 by the son of Florida A&M University's president, J.R.E. Lee Jr. The inaugural Orange Blossom Classic welcomed 2,000 fans to the "blacks-only" ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida, where FAMU beat Howard 9-0 and successfully established the foundation of HBCU classics. After a 43-year hiatus, The Orange Blossom Classic was re-established in 2021 with a mission to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities. In its second year, the OBC attracts thousands of fans, alumni, school members, and family members, highlighting interest in HBCUs and their roles in educating aspiring professionals and developing future leaders. However, its main goal remains to raise scholarship funds for the participating schools for years to come, helping to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment, and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student.

ABOUT CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com.

