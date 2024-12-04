Orange Bridge Launches Co-Invest, Enabling Homeowners to Diversify Home Equity into Bitcoin Without Monthly Payments

Innovative process allows homeowners simply to convert latent home equity into bitcoin—the best-performing asset over the last decade—without incurring monthly debt obligations

DEL MAR, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Bridge, Inc. ( www.orangebridge.com ), an innovation-driven company at the forefront of converging Bitcoin with traditional real estate, today announces the launch of Co-Invest, a simple process designed to unlock capital from the $32 trillion home equity wealth pool for conversion into bitcoin. This milestone comes after two years of dedicated development, aiming to make real estate equity diversification seamless for homeowners, allowing them to convert illiquid home equity into bitcoin without making payments during a ten-year term.

"At Orange Bridge, we're enabling homeowners to diversify latent-fiat-home equity into the best performing asset of the last decade," said Steve Uhlir, CEO of Orange Bridge. "Co-Invest provides homeowners with a strategic opportunity to diversify a prudent portion of their home equity into bitcoin, enhancing their financial portfolios without the burden of monthly debt payments."

Co-Invest: Revolutionizing Home Equity Diversification

Recognizing that a significant portion of homeowners' net worth is locked in latent home equity, Co-Invest offers a groundbreaking solution to seamlessly convert a portion of that equity into bitcoin.

Key Features of Co-Invest:

No Monthly Payments: Access your home equity without additional monthly debt obligations, improving cash flow and financial flexibility.

Access your home equity without additional monthly debt obligations, improving cash flow and financial flexibility. Strength in Diversification: A majority of American's net worth is "locked up" in the equity in their home. Co-Invest allows homeowners to unlock this latent equity and diversify it into the most pristine asset, Bitcoin .

A majority of American's net worth is "locked up" in the equity in their home. Co-Invest allows homeowners to unlock this latent equity and diversify it into the most pristine asset, . End-to-End Support: Orange Bridge facilitates each step of the process from: 1) unlocking home equity, 2) Bitcoin purchase, 3) Custody or cold storage of the Bitcoin , 4) Closing of initial loan to retain all home equity.

Orange Bridge facilitates each step of the process from: 1) unlocking home equity, 2) purchase, 3) Custody or cold storage of the , 4) Closing of initial loan to retain all home equity. Currently Available in 19 States: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, GA, ID, KY, LA, MI, ME, MT, NC, NJ, NM, OH, OK, OR, SC.

About Orange Bridge

Orange Bridge is committed to revolutionizing the real estate landscape by seamlessly integrating the traditional real estate industry with the dynamic properties of Bitcoin. Orange Bridge offers a suite of services that bridge the gap between real estate and Bitcoin.

Homeowners interested in diversifying their home equity into bitcoin are invited to apply for Co-Invest today at www.orangebridge.com .

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

X: @OrangeBridgeInc

SOURCE Orange Bridge, Inc