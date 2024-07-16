Orange Burkina Faso chooses VOX Solutions as the exclusive international A2P SMS and VOICE gateway for traffic into its network

HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOX Solutions, a frontrunner in comprehensive A2P voice and messaging monetization solutions, unveils a groundbreaking partnership with Orange, the largest mobile operator in Burkina Faso. The partnership between Vox Solutions and Orange Burkina Faso forms an exclusive direct connectivity alliance, guaranteeing the secure and dependable transmission of A2P messages to Burkina Faso's clients and international enterprises. The common objective is to safeguard mobile interactions from the rapidly escalating risks of message fraud and artificial traffic inflation (AIT).

Artificial traffic inflation (AIT) is becoming an increasingly significant issue in the digital realm, artificially inflating traffic volumes, thereby increasing costs for enterprises and jeopardizing revenues for mobile network operators. Similarly, messaging fraud, a matter of equal gravity, involves the unauthorized or deceptive dissemination of messages, posing a threat to user privacy and security.

Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder of VOX Solutions, articulates his commitment to addressing these challenges. "Our fundamental mission is to support mobile operators such as Orange Burkina Faso in sustaining consistent revenue growth and fostering innovation. Addressing messaging fraud and AIT are central to the challenges we are eager to confront. We are privileged to commence this journey and remain steadfast in aiding our partners in achieving their business goals. This collaboration represents a significant step toward improved communication experiences and lasting success."

The VOX-360 platform stands out as an all-encompassing and distinctive solution in the market, integrating anti-fraud functionalities, flash call authentication, A2P SMS monetization, and mobile identity capabilities. This platform empowers mobile operators to detect and prevent spam and fraudulent traffic, taking a proactive approach to protect end-users and elevate the overall customer experience. Additionally, it provides operators with the means to optimize their network monetization endeavors.

As a result of this partnership, customers of Orange Burkina Faso and its global partners can anticipate secure and dependable A2P message delivery. Additionally, Orange will enhance its capabilities to monitor all A2P SMS traffic, including one-time passwords and customer notifications.

Effectively implementing VOX-360 in networks of numerous prominent mobile operators globally, Vox Solutions remains dedicated to fostering transformation and innovation in mobile communications, this collaboration reinforcing VOX Solutions' commitment to furnish telecom operators and enterprises with high-quality strategies, cutting-edge technology, vital data, educational resources, and skilled professionals. This noteworthy advancement further bolsters their steadfast efforts in combating fraudulent traffic.

About VOX Solutions:

Vox Solutions simplifies, improves, and optimizes Voice and SMS channels using the latest innovations in technology. The company enables mobile operators to monetize their A2P services in a sustainable way, leveraging proprietary technology.

Vox Solutions utilizes its multi-award-winning anti-fraud technology, VOX-360, to offer a reliable, accurate and real-time view of operators' voice and SMS services. By partnering with operators, Vox Solutions provides secure & reliable 2FA services to enterprises, globally.

For MNOs, Vox Solutions is focused on monetization of SMS and Voice services, being the first company in the market to offer a Flash Calling (Voice A2P) end-to-end solution.

For the enterprise segment, Vox Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique VOX-360 solution also won numerous global awards for the anti fraud, flash call authentication and AI/ML innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

SOURCE VOX Solutions