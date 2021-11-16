Orange Comet Named Exclusive NFT Partner of the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet, Inc., ("Orange Comet" or the "Company"), a premium NFT (Non-Fungible Token) and blockchain experience company today announces its official multiyear partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena to produce and sell NFTs on the Orange Comet Marketplace powered by the Avalanche blockchain.

With its 3D digital design studios, award-winning creative team, and innovative technology, Orange Comet specializes in producing disruptive NFT and blockchain experiences for some of the most valuable intellectual property assets in the world of sports, music, art, and entertainment.

The partnership officially kicks off later this week. The first limited edition NFT drop will debut on November 20, 2021 to coincide with the first ever New York Islanders game to be played at UBS Arena. The collection will comprise of four breathtaking designs including several special NFTs which will contain unique fan experiences and real world items.

The first 1,000 fans who pre-register for the New York Islanders NFT drop will receive a limited-edition custom goalie mask NFT created exclusively for this drop by Orange Comet. Visit: //orangecomet.com/islanders now to reserve your spot.

"Attending Hofstra University and working for the Islanders as a college student, I witnessed the incredible legacy of this storied franchise," said Dave Broome, Founder and President of Orange Comet. "As it comes full circle for me, we at Orange Comet could not be more thrilled to bring our creative, dynamic visual NFT designs to the forefront of a world-class organization like the New York Islanders. Bridging the gap between digital art, storytelling, and visual imagery, we are delighted to be part of this new innovative relationship between the Islanders, their fans, and technology."

"Orange Comet is at the forefront of the development of NFTs," said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for the Islanders. "The New York Islanders are excited to be partnering with the leaders in the NFT business and look forward to our fans engaging with us in a whole new way."

"As UBS Arena opens its doors to the top performers in the world, we're thrilled to be working with Orange Comet to revolutionize how fans interact with their favorite team, artists and performers," said Tom Pistore, President of Commercial Business Operations for UBS Arena.

The Oak View Group is collaborating with the Islanders to launch these new NFTs and are very excited to bring new fans to the team and the arena. "Our goal from the beginning of this project was to create the first third-generation arena in the industry as well as one of the most tech focused," said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships for Oak View Group. "In order to stand behind this statement, it was important for us to identify a variety of ways to enhance the overall customer experience and building NFTs that involve blockchain technology are clearly a key piece to this story as we look for ways to connect the digital and physical worlds."

Prior to the opener, special edition UBS Arena NFTs will also be gifted to those in attendance at the UBS Arena Foundation Benefit Event on November 19, 2021. Additional collectibles will be focused around future events, merchandising, tickets and more - with more details soon to be announced.

Specializing in creating the highest level of advanced NFT digital designs for the most iconic brands in the world of entertainment, sports, music, art, and pop-culture, Orange Comet NFTs are minted on the blazingly fast, low cost, & Eco-Friendly Avalanche Blockchain. Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, tied to Ethereum, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol.

About Orange Comet

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and blockchain-based experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About UBS Arena

Opening November 20, 2021, UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Sterling Project Development. The state of the art arena will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located less than 15 miles from both JFK and LaGuardia Airports, and is accessible via car and ride share at exits 26A, 26B, and 26D off of the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Railroad, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Spur station, operating from Jamaica on event-days only. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

Upcoming events at UBS Arena at Belmont Park include Eric Church on Saturday, December 4, Genesis on Friday, December 10 and a sold out Sebastian Maniscalco show on December 27. For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New York Islanders

Founded in 1972, the New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders have had nine members inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is the team's new, state of the art home starting this season.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London, and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center as well as leading arena development projects for UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; New Arena in Coachella Valley, CA; and Co-op Live in Manchester, UK. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG arena development projects. OVG Facilities, a division of OVG, is the facility management, booking, security, and sanitization services arm that performs services for both OVG's arena development projects and clients on a 3rd party basis. OVG Media & Conferences, a division of OVG, publishes Pollstar and VenuesNow, in addition to hosting live entertainment-centric conferences around the world. OVG's Arena Alliance, a division of OVG, is a collection of the top 32 venues in North America that provides a platform for booking, content, and sponsorship sales opportunities. Learn more at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

