Orange County Health Care Agency Selects VectorCare Hub to Modernize Non-Emergency Medical Transport Ambulance Services

SAUSALITO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorCare, a leader in modernizing medical transportation and last-mile logistics, announced that the Orange County Health Care Agency (OC HCA) has implemented its broker-less healthcare dispatching platform, VectorCare Hub, to increase efficiencies in arranging non-emergency ambulance transportation for residents of Orange County, California served by the OC HCA.

The OC HCA is leading healthcare dispatching modernization in the state of California.

Starting in November 2021, the agency began phasing out its manual process of calling ambulance companies to arrange transportation in favor of the end-to-end healthcare dispatching platform, VectorCare Hub. In addition to drastically reducing the time per request, the service creates a digital record of every transportation requisition and connects OC HCA to a network of contracted service providers who bid for the trip in real time. This improves overall patient care, creates visibility into the time it takes to fulfill a service request, and offers billing insights and other key data points – all on a single, simple, highly-customizable platform.

"VectorCare Hub will streamline workflows for OC HCA mental health specialists, reducing the time it takes for them to arrange transportation for patients. In a short time, we have seen the process for requesting services go from forty-five minutes to four and a half minutes - a 10X reduction in time spent per request," commented Tommy Bui, OC HCA Contract Administrator.

"Implementing VectorCare Hub not only upgrades our current process internally but helps our most vulnerable, and at-risk citizens get the care they need quicker, and with less stress on the care team," he added.

With an average of 400 transportation requests per month, the OC HCA will realize an operational saving of more than $100,000 per year. In addition, because communication and scheduling are managed online and via mobile, it can efficiently expand its network of third-party transportation providers, potentially reducing costs further.

"VectorCare is honored to partner with the OC Health Care Agency to support and accelerate the health and care needs of the residents of Orange County. To make this happen, reliable, efficient NEMT transportation is a critical component of the equation," said David Emanuel, CEO, and Founder of VectorCare.

The OC HCA is a regional provider, charged with protecting and promoting individual, family, and community health through coordination of public and private sector resources. The HCA operates in a complex service environment with 180 different funding sources and over 200 State and Federal mandates.

VectorCare Hub is a broker-less platform for healthcare dispatching that is transforming medical transportation, home health services, DME delivery, and last-mile logistics. Healthcare facilities that adopt the technology typically see a 90% savings in time and resources. We currently support more than 13 million covered lives across 1,750+ healthcare facilities nationwide. For more information, visit www.vectorcare.com.

