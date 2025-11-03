VectorCare Launches SMART on FHIR App to Accelerate Patient Logistics Integration Across Epic, Cerner, and Allscripts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VectorCare, a leading provider of modern patient logistics and care coordination technology, announced the launch of its new SMART on FHIR app, now featured in the Epic App Market. The app allows healthcare systems using Epic, Cerner, and Allscripts to embed VectorCare's full patient logistics management capabilities directly within their Electronic Health Record (EHR) – transforming how hospitals coordinate discharges and post-acute care at scale.

VectorCare is available in the Epic Showroom

Seamless EHR integration enables care teams to manage patient discharges, transportation, and post-acute logistics in under one minute – directly within their existing EHR workflows.

Transforming EHR Workflows with SMART on FHIR

Built on the SMART on FHIR interoperability standard, VectorCare's new app bridges the gap between clinical workflows and operational logistics. Through VectorCare Hub, care teams can access a no-code workflow builder directly inside the EHR to request, schedule, and monitor patient services – without switching applications.

With the SMART on FHIR app, care teams can:

Request and manage patient logistics in under one minute, including ambulance transport, home health services, DME, and rides via Uber or Lyft.

Connect securely to a contracted vendor network for compliant, on-demand service delivery.

View real-time updates including estimated arrival times, live GPS tracking, and service status – right inside the patient's EHR record.

Communicate instantly with care teams through built-in messaging tools to reduce phone calls and prevent delays.

Unmatched Efficiency for Care Coordination and Discharge Planning

VectorCare has already helped leading health systems cut scheduling time for patient transport from 31 minutes (via phone or fax) to three minutes through its web and mobile platform. With the SMART on FHIR app, that time is reduced to under one minute – and it doesn't stop there.

Scheduling a patient discharge is now faster and more connected than ever. Case managers can stay within Epic to coordinate the entire continuum of care: scheduling the ride home, arranging oxygen delivery to the patient's house, and booking a home health visit within 24 hours. Every event updates automatically inside Epic, giving care teams real-time visibility into transport, equipment delivery, and visit status – streamlining discharge workflows and improving patient outcomes.

This unified experience allows hospitals to:

Accelerate discharge and bed turnover

Reduce emergency department boarding times

Lower readmission risk

Enhance patient satisfaction and operational efficiency

Executive Insight

"Our SMART on FHIR app represents a major step toward unifying patient logistics across all EHR platforms," said David Emanuel, CEO and Founder of VectorCare. "By embedding VectorCare directly within Epic, Cerner, and Allscripts, we're empowering care teams to coordinate rides, home health visits, and DME deliveries faster and more intelligently – without ever leaving their EHR. This integration redefines operational efficiency and helps clinicians focus on what matters most: the patient."

Expanding Global Reach Through Interoperability

The VectorCare SMART on FHIR app supports US and international healthcare systems, ensuring compliance with global interoperability standards. Designed for scale, it enables large health networks, academic medical centers, and integrated delivery systems to unify care coordination and logistics operations across facilities.

About VectorCare

VectorCare is the industry leader in patient logistics and care coordination. Its cloud-based, no-code platform enables healthcare organizations to request, broadcast, and manage services across transportation, home health, and DME. With a focus on leveraging AI and advanced technologies, VectorCare powers millions of patient logistics requests annually for major health systems across the US, helping healthcare providers streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve quality of care.

