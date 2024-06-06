Orange County Soccer Club Taps GENEFIT for Comprehensive Genes-Based Performance and Recovery Insights

The sports-tech innovator powered by 3X4 Genetics will work closely with OCSC coaching, training, and therapy teams on daily training and recovery strategies

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GENEFIT (GENEs First Integrated Technologies), powered by 3X4 Genetics, announces today an exciting new collaboration with USL Championship soccer team, Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC). The partnership gives OCSC coaching, performance, medical, and nutritional staff a holistic view of real-time genetics-based insights that allows its athletes to maximize their performance potential while reducing the risk of injury.

GENEFIT's revolutionary, patented modifier technology integrates OCSC athletes' genetic and training data to give gene-informed sports performance and recovery metrics both for individual players and cohesively for the team. The GENEFIT software measures each players' genetics, training load and injury history, allowing for quick pivots in training and recovery strategies to prevent overuse injuries and subsequent injury burden.

"Research shows that over 60% of athletic performance is based on genes, so tapping into personal genetics gives elite sports teams a competitive edge that can be the difference between winning and losing – not only games but also money," says Tony Hsu, Chairman & CEO, 3X4 Genetics. "By reducing the likelihood of injury, GENEFIT can help teams like OCSC develop players to their full potential and keep talent off the bench and on the field."

Prior to the full OCSC team's integration with GENEFIT this year, select team members, including Defender Dillon Powers and Midfielders Brian Iloski and Kyle Scott, were early adopters in the technology innovator's genes-first approach. The initial insights into their genetics, combined with immediate intervention to their nutrition, recovery and training protocols, tangibly helped improve the players' fitness and recover much more effectively later in the season. Now, by integrating their GPS training data and injury history with GENEFIT's proprietary genetics-based AI models, the entire team will experience the same benefits.

"We take player development very seriously at OCSC, and pride ourselves on building up our talent to compete both domestically and on the international stage," says Peter Nugent, President of Soccer Operations and General Manager, Orange County Soccer Club. "With GENEFIT we feel like we've found this missing link in our training program, with a better understanding of when to push harder and when to pull back in order to unlock untapped potential with our players. We know GENEFIT will only serve to make us a more competitive team and continue to keep the club at the forefront of player development."

In addition to the enterprise program for elite sports organizations, GENEFIT also offers a consumer product for individual athletes looking for personalized, genetics-based fitness insights. For more information, please visit www.genefit.ai .

About GENEFIT

GENEFIT is the future of sports. GENEFIT, powered by 3X4 Genetics, is the world's first enterprise software program synthesizing physiological data with genetics built specifically for elite sports organizations. GENEFIT eliminates the trial and error for training, recovery, and injury prevention while providing practical insights to enable data-driven decisions for coaching staffs and athletes alike. GENEFIT is based in Seattle, WA. For more information, please visit www.genefit.pro .

About The Orange County Soccer Club

Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is Orange County's only professional soccer team and a founding member of the United Soccer League (USL). OCSC, which plays its home games at the 5,500-seat Orange County Great Park Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, CA, won its first USL Championship title in 2021. In October 2023, the club launched a trailblazing fan investment program, raising nearly $600,000 from supporters around the world. OCSC is dedicated to being the leader in professional player development in the United States, providing a pathway to professional soccer and to the top leagues around the world. For more information, visit www.orangecountysoccer.com .

Media Contact:

Power Digital Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE GENEFIT