Orange EV Announces New Series of High-Load, Higher Speed, Fast Charge Terminal Trucks for Intermodal Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, a leading manufacturer of innovative, heavy-duty, electric vehicle (EV) truck solutions, has announced its new intermodal terminal trucks, scheduled to be available Q3 2022, to meet the increased cargo handling and lifting demands required by port and rail intermodal operations.

Orange EV's T-Series Class 8 electric terminal trucks have been commercially deployed since 2015 and have proven their outstanding performance, uptime, and cost savings during more than 1 million hours of operation. Built on the experience and success of the T-Series, the new series boasts new design elements and additional power to deliver the increased performance required by faster-paced, maximum-load operations:

Speed: Up to 32 mph

GCWR: 180,000 pounds

Battery Capacity: Up to 233 kWh Super Duty

Fast Charging for 24-hour operations

Reinforced frame and boom

ROPS/FOPS compliant

Increased hydraulic capacity

In addition to the new trucks being a strong fit for intermodal operations, they will also perform especially well in distribution centers and other environments that operate with very heavy loads, steep grades, and/or require faster speeds.

Just as the T-Series has been transforming yard management, the new series of trucks will increase efficiency and reduce costs to intermodal operators providing essential services. "Orange EV understands the vital role that today's port and rail hubs play in goods movement, warehousing, and freight distribution," said Kurt Neutgens, Orange EV's Chief Technology Officer. "Intermodal operations that have been looking for safer, more reliable, cost-effective trucks – that can do the job – now have a solution. The new Orange EV trucks will deliver all that and more."

Orange EV is now accepting pre-orders. To learn more about Orange EV yard trucks or schedule a demo, please visit: www.orangeev.com

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Orange EV's trucks, chosen by more than 90 fleets across 19 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, have surpassed one million hours of use and 3 million miles of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com .

Media Contact:

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

(888) 317-4687 ext. 707

SOURCE Orange EV