Orange EV Expands Zero-Emission Truck Sales in Canada

Top Manufacturer of EV Yard Trucks in the United States Invests in Becoming the Leading Provider Across All of North America

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the leading heavy-duty EV truck manufacturer in the United States, has listened and responded to its customers by expanding into the Canadian market, marking an international growth milestone driven by the strong financial and operational benefits of electric yard truck fleets.

Orange EV

Orange EV's Canadian expansion comes on the heels of announced plans to move to a larger U.S. production facility in Q2 of 2023, designed to accommodate the company's rapid growth and produce up to 1,800 terminal trucks per year in single-shift operations. Demand continues to increase as the global trucking industry has come to understand that Orange EV's trucks are better for operations as well as the environment. Replacing diesel yard trucks with Orange EV electric vehicles eliminates harmful diesel emissions while reaping a competitive advantage through operational savings and increased uptime.

To head Canadian operations, Orange EV has hired global business leader Roberto Bragagnolo as its Country General Manager. He arrives at Orange EV after serving as GM of Finning, the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, and previously spent two years with Export Development Canada involved in global trade across clean energy and advanced manufacturing. Bragagnolo devoted more than 23 years working for Siemens, rising from Regional Manager-Latin America to Head of Energy Storage.

The company's Canadian division, Toronto-based OEV Canada Inc., recently became operational, and in addition to providing vehicles for purchase, will be providing in-country service and parts support.

Yard trucks are used to move trailers and containers at distribution centers, manufacturing plants, warehouses, rail intermodal sites, ports, and other facilities where goods movement is essential. Commercially deployed for more than seven years, Orange EV's matched-pair solution of trucks and chargers offers a more reliable and cost-effective solution to traditional diesel units, achieving payback often in less than three years in heavy-use operations, even without incentives.

"Orange EV has long anticipated this expansion in Canada, and with the company's proven presence in cold-weather markets such as Minnesota, western New York, and already in Ontario, it's a natural move that will benefit North American customers and the environment alike," stated Country GM Roberto Bragagnolo.

"Orange EV's mission is to be a leader in the effort to positively impact climate change on a global scale, manufacturing heavy-duty EVs that are a superior financial and operational choice," said Orange EV co-founder and CTO Kurt Neutgens. "Canadian fleets have been telling us they want to experience the Orange EV difference, and with $100,000-per-truck discounts through Canada's incentives for Medium-and Heavy-Duty Zero Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV) program now available, demand has rapidly intensified."

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Since 2010, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 150 fleets across 32 states, Canada, and the Caribbean. Cumulatively, Orange EV trucks have surpassed 7.9 million miles, 12.7 million kilometers, and 2.4 million duty hours. For more information, visit www.orangeev.com.

